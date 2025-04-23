Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Lola Young and Raye among nominees for The Ivors

Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Lola Young and Raye are among the first nominees announced for the Ivor Novello Awards 2025.

Young, 24, topped the list from the Ivors Academy with three nods, for best album for This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway, best song musically and lyrically for Messy, and the rising star award, after a breakthrough start to the year saw her top the UK singles chart for four weeks.

Singer Raye, rapper Ghetts and songwriter Conor Dickinson are the joint second most nominated with two nods each.

Ghetts (Ian West/PA)

Raye is nominated for best song musically and lyrically for Genesis, and for most performed work for Casso and D-Block Europe collaboration Prada.

Ghetts is nominated for best album for On Purpose, With Purpose, and best contemporary song for Double Standards, while Dickinson is nominated for his work on Young’s debut album, and best song musically and lyrically for his work on her song Messy.

The rest of the contenders in the best album category are Charli XCX for Brat, which created the cultural phenomenon Brat Summer, Jordan Rakei’s The Loop and Who Am I by Berwyn.

Charli XCX (Lucy North/PA)

Also nominated for best contemporary song are former Little Mix singer Jade for Angel Of My Dreams, Pa Salieu for Allergy, Sans Soucis for Circumnavigating Georgia, and How Black Men Lose Their Smile by Bashy.

The other nominees for best song musically and lyrically are Irish rock band Fontaines DC for In The Modern World, Orla Gartland for Mine, and Laura Marling for Child Of Mine.

Alongside Prada in the most performed work category are Wham! for Last Christmas, Dua Lipa for Houdini, Harry Styles for As It Was and Myles Smith for Stargazing.

Fontaines DC (Ian West/PA)

Competing with Young in the rising star category is Bea And Her Business, Liang Lawrence, Lulu and Nia Smith.

Nominated for best original film score are Fly Me To The Moon, Hard Truths, Kneecap, The Substance and The Zone Of Interest.

Best television soundtrack nominees are Black Doves, Mary And George, Rivals, True Detective: Night Country and Until I Kill You.

In the category for best original video game score are Empire Of The Ants, Farewell North, Flock, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, and The Casting Of Frank Stone.

The Ivors, which are judged by songwriters and composers, are celebrating their 70th anniversary this year, with the winners to be revealed in a ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on May 22.

Tom Gray, chairman of the Ivors Academy, said: “Everyone knows The Ivors are the most joyful celebration of music making in the calendar.

“Many of the most talented and creative people on the planet get together to celebrate each other’s exceptional originality and craft.

“Congratulations to all of the remarkable nominees this year. It’s a huge privilege for the Ivors Academy to champion music creation in all its forms.”

Irish band U2 will become academy fellows at the ceremony, while songwriter of the year, outstanding song collection, the visionary award, the special international award and the icon award will also be presented, with nominees yet to be announced.