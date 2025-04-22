Steve Carell’s character ‘excited for atrocities’ in new Jesse Armstrong film

Steve Carell’s billionaire character can be seen saying he is “excited about these atrocities” in the first trailer for new film Mountainhead.

The Sky movie will be Jesse Armstrong’s first new project since comedy-drama series Succession concluded in 2023, and will see a group of billionaire friends get together amid a series of international crises.

Written, directed, and executive produced by seven-time Emmy winner and Oscar-nominated Armstrong, the film will air for the first time on June 1, on Sky and streaming service Now.

The trailer sees the friends meeting at a house on the top of a frosty mountain, laughing and joking as news of “panic buying and violence” comes in.

In the clip, Carell’s character is told it is a “serious moment”, to which he replies: “I think that is why I am so excited about these atrocities. I’m thinking about all of the people who are not killing each other.”

Later the billionaires are told that the president wishes to speak to them.

Alongside Carell who plays Randall, the rest of the cast includes Jason Schwartzman as Souper (Hugo Van Yalk), Cory Michael Smith as Venis, and Ramy Youssef as Jeff.

The supporting cast includes Hadley Robinson as Hester, Andy Daly as Casper, Ali Kinkade as Berry, Daniel Oreskes as Dr Phipps, David Thompson as Leo, Amie MacKenzie as Janine, and Ava Kostia as Paula.

Succession was brought to an end in 2023 after four series of Scottish actor Brian Cox playing foul-mouthed global media tycoon and family patriarch Logan Roy, opposite Oscar nominee Jeremy Strong, Academy Award winner Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Alan Ruck as his children.

It scooped 19 Emmys including outstanding drama series and nine Golden Globes during its run, along with drawing large audiences and being critically well received.

Armstrong is also an Oscar nominee for co-writing The Thick Of It spin-off film In The Loop with Simon Blackwell, Armando Iannucci, and Tony Roche, and has won TV Baftas for his work on Peep Show and Succession.