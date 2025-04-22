Patsy Palmer, Ella Rae Wise and Angellica Bell all leave Celebrity Big Brother

Former EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise and former CBBC presenter Angellica Bell have all left Celebrity Big Brother after a triple eviction.

Bell became emotional after she was the fourth contestant to be evicted, while both Wise and Palmer seemed happy to be leaving the ITV reality show.

Speaking about her calm persona in the house to presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best, Palmer, who played Bianca Jackson in the BBC soap, said: “That’s what makes it brilliant, that’s why it’s a great experiment.

“Mixing a lot of people together that are all very different, different ages, different backgrounds, different beliefs, different everything. It just shows that’s what we need right now in the world, is that we can all live together despite our differences.”

Patsy Palmer was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house on Tuesday (Suzan Moore/PA)

When pushed by the show’s presenters to speak about Hollywood actor and former boxer Mickey Rourke’s criticism of her cooking, Palmer reluctantly said she was “not really” upset by it.

Rourke left the Celebrity Big Brother house without an eviction after “further use of inappropriate language” and “instances of unacceptable behaviour”.

As the fifth person to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house, Wise said she was “really excited” to be leaving and went on to criticise former reality TV star and ITV racing presenter Chris Hughes.

She said: “I just feel like he never really took time out to get to know me as a person, which is fine, because I might not have been his person to get to know, but at the same time, I thought we’re all equal in the house, and it should be fair on us all.

“But at end of the day, it is what it is, and look, he’s a great guy, I had a little few outside informations before I come into the house.”

Odudu asked if she had been “warned off” Hughes before entering the house, to which she replied “a little bit”, before then being asked what she thought about the friendship between him and former Dance Moms star and singer JoJo Siwa.

Ella Rae Wise left the Celebrity Big Brother house as part of Tuesday’s triple eviction (Matt Crossick/PA)

She added: “I don’t think I was bothered (by the pair’s relationship), I think more so I can spot someone when they know what they’re doing, and that they know what they’re going to gain from someone.

“Just because JoJo is a young girl, and being in the industry I know when you have latch-ons and people that want to get something and gain something from you.”

Asked if she felt their friendship was genuine, Wise continued: “Well, the longer the time goes by, it’s hard to say that it isn’t genuine, because at the end of the day I wasn’t in both their pockets when they were getting to know each other.

“(They were) in each other’s beds every now and then, apparently, but anyway, it’s just one of those things, so I just felt a little bit protective over JoJo because she’s young, and I just didn’t want her to be used and look, it is what it is.”

Bell was the first of the three evictees to depart, telling her fellow housemates to “have a great time” and adding that she “knew it”.

In an interview which saw her begin to tear up, Bell, 49, said: “I was surprised Big Brother even knew who I was to get a place.

“To get a place in Celebrity Big Brother was amazing, and the thing is with me, you know what I’m like, I’m very pragmatic, and I get it, and I was like, ‘well, I’m leaving’, I knew it.

“There’s some big names in there, big characters who’ve got huge platforms, who are talented, who are great, everyone is wonderful, so I am just happy to be here.

“I’m happy you guys are enjoying every day I’ve been in there, I did not think I would even last this long, so in my eyes, I’ve won this show.”

Hughes and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four winner Danny Beard escaped eviction after they were nominated in Monday’s episode.

The evictions come after Olympian Daley Thompson became the third contestant to be evicted last Friday.

Celebrity Big Brother returns at 9pm on Wednesday on ITV and ITVX, with the public now able to vote for their winner from singer Chesney Hawkes, former Love Island contestant Hughes, Beard, comedian Donna Preston, Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd, and Siwa.

The winner will be announced in Friday’s Celebrity Big Brother final.