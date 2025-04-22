Final chapter of Heartstopper love story to end with Netflix film

Netflix hit LGBT+ romance Heartstopper will come to an end with a film, the streaming giant has said.

The series, based on the popular graphic novels by British author Alice Oseman, has led the show’s stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney, all 21, to earn big TV and film roles in the US and UK.

For three seasons, Connor has played Nick Nelson in the Netflix coming-of-age drama series, which sees his character meet Charlie Spring, played by Locke, at school and fall in love.

Joe Locke in season two of Heartstopper (Samuel Dore/Netflix)

The series has been praised by critics for its portrayal of innocent blossoming love, and heartwarming messages along with the representation of LGBT+ young people.

William Gao plays Tao Xu, while Finney stars as trans student Elle Argent and his love interest, while Oscar winner Olivia Colman appeared in the first season as Charlie’s mother.

On Tuesday, Netflix said: “Heartstopper will return, bigger than ever. A Heartstopper movie, our final chapter based on Alice Oseman’s upcoming volume six, is coming!!!”

Oseman has sold one million print copies since Heartstopper’s publication, and is the writer, creator, and executive producer of the show.

The series has earned an Television Academy honorary Emmy, which goes to programmes that raise awareness of social issues, and been nominated for a Bafta for memorable moment for Nick and Charlie’s first kiss.

It also has earned a Welsh Cymru Bafta for fiction director for Euros Lyn, and received TV craft Bafta nods for original music in fiction, and drama writer for Oseman.

Connor, who had an early part as a young Sir Elton John in the biopic Rocketman, went on to be cast as a US soldier in 2025 Iraq war film Warfare, and 2024 animated movie The Wild Robot.

Manx actor Locke was recently in Disney+ Marvel show Agatha All Along as a young witch with a secret, and made his Broadway debut last year in Stephen Sondheim musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street.

Finney has played a role in BBC science fiction series Doctor Who, and won an Attitude pride icon award.

The trio have also appeared on the RadioTimes.com TV 100 power list, along with Oseman, who landed in second place, as Ncuti Gatwa came first.

The last season of Heartstopper came out in October on Netflix.