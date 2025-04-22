Big Brother stars Henry Southan and Jordan Sangha announce split

Big Brother contestants Jordan Sangha and Henry Southan have announced they have split up.

They met as housemates on the ITV show in 2023 and finished first and third respectively.

They were questioned about the nature of their relationship throughout the series as fellow housemates watched their friendship blossom into a romance.

On Tuesday, in a post to his Instagram story, Southan wrote: “After a lot of thought, Jordan and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“It’s incredibly sad, and we’re both hurting, but we know it’s the right step.

“We’re so grateful for the love and support you’ve shown us – thank you.

“Please give us some space as we figure things out privately.”

Sangha wrote in a separate post: “After many happy times, memories and precious experiences, Henry and I have parted ways.

“I wanted to thank everyone who has supported us.

“We will always remain close friends. Cheers X.”

After the show finished in late 2023, Sangha posted a picture of him with Southan to his Instagram and wrote that he had “found a handsome, intelligent, and debonair fellow”.

In November 2024 the pair announced they would be hosting a podcast together called Club Sandwich.

They also recently appeared on Celebrity Big Brother: Late And Live, the companion show to the main ITV1 series which returned this month.