Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 2 tops Classic FM poll for third year

Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 2 has been voted the nation’s favourite piece of classical music for the third consecutive year, according to a new poll.

The music topped the annual Classic FM Hall Of Fame poll with 90,000 votes cast by the public, crowning one of Rachmaninov’s pieces as the nation’s favourite.

The Russian-born composer finished his classic concerto in 1901, after he overcame depression, and dedicated the piece to his doctor, Nikolai Dahl, who helped him through that period of his life.

Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins’s The Armed Man: A Mass For Peace took the number two slot (Matt Crossick/PA)

Meanwhile, at number two is Welsh composer, Sir Karl Jenkins, with The Armed Man: A Mass For Peace marking his highest ranking in the chart.

The song was originally dedicated to victims of the war in Kosovo, with Jenkins taking this as an opportunity to highlight ongoing conflicts around the world.

Jenkins said: “I’m honoured and humbled that The Armed Man has reached its highest ever position in the Classic FM Hall Of Fame 2025, particularly as I look at all the great masters, past and present, that sit on this list with me.

“With 2025 marking the 25th anniversary of The Armed Man, I look back with great fondness to the premiere in 2000 at the first ever Classic FM Live concert, and I’m delighted that this piece has found resonance globally with so many of you over the years.

“I regret to say that there has been no let-up in war and conflict since I dedicated the piece to the victims of Kosovo, but we continue to make music in remembrance of those who have fallen, and in the hope that humanity can find a way to heal.”

The number one film score was voted as the emotional soundtrack to Schindler’s List, composed by John Williams, who is also behind the Jurassic Park, Star Wars and Harry Potter movie themes.

The poll found that Mozart remains the nation’s most popular composer, followed by Tchaikovsky, who overtook Beethoven and Bach.

The chart also saw a growing number of entries for modern composers, including Italian pianist Ludovico Einaudi who had five pieces in the new Classic FM Hall Of Fame.

The results were announced by Dan Walker, presenter of Classic FM Breakfast, who said: “Every year, the Classic FM Hall Of Fame provides a fascinating insight into the nation’s favourite classical music and how those music tastes are changing, and this year – the 30th Hall Of Fame – is no exception.

“It is wonderful that Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 2 tops the poll once again – cementing its place as a timeless masterpiece which appeals across the generations.

“It’s also exciting to see the growing popularity of film music, with 37 entries this year, and increased recognition for modern and living composers. Names like Ludovico Einaudi, Phamie Gow, and, of course, the legendary Sir Karl Jenkins are climbing up the chart, showcasing how classical music keeps evolving at the same time as honouring the greats.”

