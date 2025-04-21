Ella Rae Wise tells Chesney Hawkes he ‘should have stood up’ to Mickey Rourke

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Ella Rae Wise has criticised fellow housemate Chesney Hawkes for failing to “stand up” to Mickey Rourke after the Hollywood star used “sexual language” towards her in his presence.

Rourke, 72, agreed to leave the show earlier this month after he used “inappropriate language” towards Wise, and “threatening and aggressive” behaviour towards presenter and fellow housemate Chris Hughes.

The Only Way Is Essex star Wise, 24, nominated singer Hawkes, 53, for eviction during Monday night’s episode, claiming Hawkes had not stood up for her when Rourke made “jokes” which made her feel uncomfortable.

She told Hawkes: “My first nomination is Chesney, just because when a certain someone was here that didn’t make me feel comfortable, I feel like when certain jokes were made you was in the same area, and as a man, you should have stood and said ‘that’s not okay’.

“And then after you did say to me that you’re sorry, that you didn’t feel as if you stood up for me as you should, but then still continue to faff about… and talk about Mickey every day.”

Chesney apologised to Ella, saying: “I’m sorry you feel that way. I’m sorry I did that.”

The singer later told fellow housemates he felt Ella’s comments were “a little bit harsh” and had upset him.

The pair hashed it out towards the end of the episode, with Ella apologising to Chesney for upsetting him, before adding: “I just felt some, maybe just a little bit of protection would have been nice.”

Hawkes replied: “I’m sorry that you felt uncomfortable at all ever in this house.

“It absolutely would kill me to think that you thought that I would not be a man and stand up to that.

“I’m so sorry that you felt that way. I really am, and I’m sorry that you had to go through that with him.”

More than 1,000 complaints were also made to Ofcom over Rourke’s “homophobic” and “unacceptable language and behaviour” towards former Dance Moms star and US singer Jojo Siwa on the show.

Elsewhere in the episode, Love Island star Hughes, 32, said he felt “really sad” about people’s attitudes toward his close friendship with Siwa, 21.

Hughes headed to the diary room and said that he feels “exhausted”.

He said: “People have made me feel like I can’t have a friendship with JoJo.

“Or feel like I have to justify a friendship with JoJo – because we get on and we have fun. I’m actually really sad.”

During the face-to-face nominations, each housemate had to place an Easter egg in the basket of the two housemates they wished to nominate and explain their reasons.

Five contestants, including Wise, Hughes, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four winner Danny Beard, Children’s TV presenter Angelica Bell, and EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, were up for eviction at the end of the episode.

Siwa narrowly escaped the public vote after she picked the golden Easter egg for the basket and nominated Beard to take her place.

She had received nominations from Beard and Preston.

Wise received five nominations from Hawkes, Hugues, Siwa, Palmer, and Coronation Street actor Jack Shepherd, who all pointed to her lack of involvement in tasks and house chores.

Shepherd told Wise: “Whenever we get tasks, sometimes, if you’re not feeling up to it, your head can fall off of it, and you can throw your toys out the pram and not want to do it.

“And I feel like you don’t wash up as much as everybody else or clean.”

Hugues received nominations from Wise and Beard, while Bell received nominations from Shepherd, Palmer, and comedian Donna Preston.

Palmer received nominations from Hawkes, Bell, and Siwa.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday at 9pm on on ITV1 and ITVX.