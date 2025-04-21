EastEnders to receive Bafta TV Craft Special Award for nurturing new talent

EastEnders has been announced as the recipient of this year’s Bafta Television Craft Special Award for its commitment to nurturing new talent.

Earlier in the year the long-running BBC soap celebrated 40 years on screen with a slew of special programming, including a live episode where viewers had the opportunity to decide upon the romantic fate of Denise Fox, played by Diane Parish.

The award honours the show’s commitment to investing in talent through a variety of trainee schemes, Bafta said.

Starting in 2015, EastEnders participated in a BBC scheme that supported early career directors towards their first TV credit on one of the corporation’s continuing TV dramas.

Then, in 2021, it partnered with Directors UK on the Diversity Director Training Scheme, to address the under-representation of talent from minority groups in the field of directing.

In 2024 it launched three new talent schemes: the Writers’ Studio, Ascend acting workshops, and a multi-camera directing course.

EastEnders also offered further opportunities through its spin-off series EastEnders: E20 (2010) which featured writer and The Curse actress Emer Kenny, and Doctor Who actor Tosin Cole, who both worked on the show at the beginning of their careers.

Also in 2010, the BBC developed the first “fit for broadcast” carbon calculator for TV production, which was piloted by EastEnders.

The calculator was named Albert after the continuing drama’s setting in Albert Square and the corporation gave the intellectual property to Bafta in 2011 so it could be rolled out across the UK TV industry.

EastEnders is set in Albert Square, London E20 (BBC/PA)

Kate Oates, head of drama productions at BBC Studios, said: “On behalf of everyone at EastEnders we are absolutely delighted and honoured to receive the Bafta Television Craft Special Award in our 40th anniversary year.

“EastEnders and BBC Studios have a proud tradition of training new talent and broadening existing skill sets, and you only have to look at the industry to discover just how many individuals, who are now at the top of their game within their specific fields, started or spent some of their careers at EastEnders, as well as those who still work on the show today.”

Bafta television committee chairwoman Hilary Rosen said: “EastEnders is a towering force in British television – an era-defining soap that has captivated audiences for over 40 years.

“What makes it even more remarkable is the work it does behind the camera, tireless dedication to nurturing fresh talent, championing under-represented voices, and fuelling the engine at the heart of our industry.

Eastenders cast members Max Bowden, Jamie Borthwick, Danielle Harold and Emma Barton after winning the awards for Best Actress, Best Storyline, Best Actor, Soap Superstar and Best Soap at the Inside Soap Awards 2023 (Ian West/PA)

“So many of today’s leading creatives got their start through this production, and its legacy continues to help shape the future generations of writers, directors, and producers.

“We’re thrilled to honour EastEnders and its powerful off-screen impact at this year’s Bafta Television Craft Awards with this Special Award.”

The award will be presented to the soap during the Bafta TV Craft Awards ceremony on Sunday April 27, which is being hosted by Stacey Dooley at The Brewery in the City of London.

EastEnders is also nominated alongside Coronation Street and Casualty in the soap category at this year’s Bafta TV Awards.