Danny Dyer gave his ‘most honest interview ever’ on ITV’s The Assembly

Actor Danny Dyer has described his grilling on ITV programme The Assembly as “the most open and honest interview that I’ve ever given”.

Each episode of the four-part interview-style show sees a famous face questioned by a group of autistic, neurodivergent and learning disabled people – with no topic off-limits.

Former EastEnders actor Dyer, 47, Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker, Doctor Who star David Tennant and ex-Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall all face the hotseat.

“I feel like this was probably the most open and honest interview that I’ve ever given,” Dyer said ahead of the series.

“I trusted everybody in the room, and it took a little while to win everybody over, but I think I did that. It was very emotional for me.”

He added: “It was like three hours (of filming), so it took a while for everybody to trust me in the room, and I think they did.

“Again, it was very emotional and it was very refreshing, really, to be able to open up about my feelings in front of such a beautiful, intelligent and honest group of people.”

He continued: “I think I’m quite naturally an emotional person anyway; I’m very sensitive.

“I’d been doing a lot of press because (filming took place) around the time of the release of my film, Marching Powder, so I was getting really bored of my own voice, but this revitalised me somewhat.

“It got me excited about being interviewed again.”

Danny Dyer attending the UK special screening of the Disney+ drama Rivals at Ham Yard Hotel (Lucy North/PA)

Asked who he would like to see in the hotseat, he said: “Any f****** politician, because I would like to see them squirming in their seat trying to answer the beautiful questions that The Assembly have.”

Dyer’s notable acting roles include Cockney landlord Mick Carter on British soap EastEnders and Chelsea football hooligan Tommy Johnson in 2004 film The Football Factory.

A BBC pilot for the show received critical acclaim when it aired, with Welsh actor Michael Sheen telling The Guardian: “The Assembly’s had more response than anything I’ve ever done.”

The show’s format is an adaptation of French series Les Rencontres du Papotin, which launched in 2022 on France 2 and featured appearances from notable French figures including Killing Eve star Camille Cottin and President Emmanuel Macron.

The programme is made using part of ITV’s diversity commissioning fund, launched in 2022.

The Assembly launches at 10.05pm on Saturday April 26 on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player. Stream on ITVX and STV Player from 7am.