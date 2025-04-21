Chris Hughes ‘sad’ over attitudes towards JoJo Siwa friendship

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Chris Hughes has said he feels “really sad” about people’s attitudes toward his friendship with fellow housemate JoJo Siwa.

The Love Island star, 32, has become close to US singer Siwa, 21, and the duo were punished by Big Brother last week for writing secret messages to each other.

Tensions rise during Monday’s episode of the ITV1 show which will see the housemates gather for face-to-face nominations.

Each housemate must place an egg in the basket of the two housemates they wish to nominate and explain their reasons.

Children’s TV presenter Angellica Bell will nominate EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, despite them being “very close”.

“My first nomination is for you, Patsy. You’re my bed buddy. And we’ve grown very close, and shared stories,” she says.

“But I’m nominating you because sometimes I feel you snap at me. And sometimes I don’t feel confident to help you in the kitchen – a space that I like as well.”

The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise will nominate Hughes as she has been told he is playing “a massive game”.

“You do come into things with a game plan. And when Daley (Thompson) said that to me, and told me to ‘be careful’, I can’t get it out of my head,” she says.

Siwa previously accused Wise of spreading “drama” about her and Hughes.

Elsewhere in the episode, there is a special secret visit from former Tory MP and housemate Sir Michael Fabricant, who is dressed as the Easter bunny.

Sir Michael hops around the house to hide some Easter eggs which the housemates must find to be in with the chance of winning a prize.

Following some revelations during the Easter egg hunt, Hughes heads to the diary room and says that he feels “exhausted”.

“I think I’m too normal and live a stress-free life”, he says.

“I avoid negative energy in my day-to-day life. And I’m happier for it.

“I just don’t get it. If you have things to say, just air it.

“People enjoying themselves and having fun – that’s just life.

“I don’t really like the environment much any more. I hate toxic stuff in life.

“I hate horrible energy – it just brings you down. You can feel when energy shifts and it’s not nice.

“I don’t want to be emotional and sad, but you can’t help it sometimes.

“People have made me feel like I can’t have a friendship with JoJo.

“Or feel like I have to justify a friendship with JoJo – because we get on and we have fun. I’m actually really sad.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.