Charlotte Jordan says she cried so much she was ‘dehydrated’ on last Corrie day

Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan has said she was “medically dehydrated” from crying so much on her last day on the cobbles.

The 29-year-old plays Daisy Midgeley in the long-running ITV soap and announced she was leaving the show in January “to start a new chapter and explore other opportunities”.

Her departure comes after Colson Smith (who plays Craig Tinker), Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw) and Luca Toolan (Mason Radcliffe) announced they were leaving the programme earlier this year.

Speaking about her last day filming, Jordan said: “I’m not a big crier. But let me tell you, I cried on and off for about four hours straight.

Charlotte Jordan plays Daisy Midgeley in the long-running ITV soap (Ian West/PA)

“My last scene was with the beautiful Rob Mallard, and we were meant to cry in the scene – but we were both dry as a bone. As soon as they yelled our final ‘cut’, we both burst into tears. Typical.

“The Corrie gang made it so special for me. The canteen made me my favourite lunch – which made me cry. The art department drew me a beautiful card – which made me cry.

“I think I was medically dehydrated by the end of the day.

“It’s a very special building, and I have loved it. And it’s just goodbye for now, not goodbye forever.”

Jordan won best dramatic performance at the British Soap Awards in 2023 with storylines including being involved in a multi-level marketing scheme and stalked by the character Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still), which ended in her and Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) becoming victims of an acid attack.

Charlotte Jordan announced she was leaving the show in January (Ian West/PA)

On Daisy’s departure, Jordan said: “I think it’s very bittersweet for Daisy to be leaving. Weatherfield has been her home for a while now and, early on, was giving her all the things she wanted – family, community, stability, people to love more than she perhaps loves herself – but it’s also been the source of so much trauma for her.

“As for me, I’m feeling really grateful for my years on the show and the people I’ve gotten to work with. Producer Kate has been so supportive about me wanting to go back out into the audition circuit and very generous with Daisy’s exit story, as she really wanted to do the character justice.

Next month, Daisy will bid farewell to the cobbles in an “emotionally charged” storyline with her stepmother, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews), desperately pleading for her to reconsider her decision to leave Weatherfield, along with a heartfelt conversation with Daniel Osbourne (Mallard) in her final moments on the street.

Coronation Street airs on weekdays on ITV1.