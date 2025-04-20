Jo Whiley says her sister is ‘best she’s ever been’ after moving into care home

BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley has said that her sister is the “best she’s ever been”, after being moved into a residential care home.

The DJ, 59, has been vocal about her younger sister, Frances, who has cri du chat syndrome, a genetic disorder, and has spoken up for people with learning difficulties, saying they are often “neglected”.

In an interview with Saga Magazine, Whiley spoke about moving her sister into a care home run by Mencap, an organisation that supports people with learning disabilities, and the constant worry she has about whether or not her sister is happy.

She said: “So many people who were carers or had children or siblings in care said it was such a relief to see that, because it is so hard relinquishing someone you love to somebody else’s care.

“You worry so much. The one constant throughout my life is whether Frances is happy, and that awful feeling of, ‘Oh God, is she being looked after?’.

“We’ve tried many different homes. Frances doesn’t sleep easily – she won’t sleep in her bedroom, she has tantrums, so you need a place that’s very tolerant of challenging behaviour and knows how to manage things like her running away. But right now she’s probably the best she’s ever been.”

Earlier this year she posted a video on Instagram of Frances in the residential care home, praising care workers and staff for their support.

She said: “I just wanted to share this because it’s so lovely and brilliant on many levels. My sister Frances lives in a residential care home. One of her brilliant support workers, Sarah sent me this film of Frances listening to my radio show last week.

“She heard me say it was Peter Gabriel’s 75th Birthday and then play ‘Don’t Give Up’ so you can hear her say ‘Happy Birthday Gabriel!!’ and then she sings along to the song accompanied by her beloved day-glo Furbies who look like they’re really going for it!”

“Fantastic heart-melting stuff that I just wanted to share. Glimpses of life like this is invaluable to anyone who has a family member living in the care of others. If you do work in the care system – please know you are massively appreciated and the role you play in the lives of families is huge.

“Also the power of music and radio to bring joy and connectivity – never to be underestimated”

Whiley also spoke about the anticipation of an empty nest, before her youngest daughter Coco, heads to university, and how she coped when her eldest, India, left home.

She said: “The first time I dropped India off I had to take a Valium. I guess we’ll go and see friends and away for weekends to fill the gaps.

“But actually I’m very contented in my own company, pottering about. It’s more the anticipation of an empty nest.”