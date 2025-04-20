Dermot O’Leary says The X Factor would be ‘made differently’ today

Former The X Factor presenter Dermot O’Leary has said the talent show would be “made differently” if made today.

O’Leary said “most of the people we had on were treated really well” but, in an interview with The Sunday Times, added that not everyone would have had “the best experience”.

The X Factor has faced criticism in recent years from former contestants including Jedward and Misha B, who claimed the show had mistreated some participants.

The talent show, which was behind the creation of pop bands One Direction and Little Mix, was known for its auditions which saw a variety of personalities give performances that could result in their audition going viral.

Dermot O’Leary defended the show (Ian West/PA)

The presenter, who hosted the series from 2007 until 2014 and returned for its final three seasons, defended the show, calling it “celebratory” and saying that the majority of contestants enjoyed their experience.

O’Leary told The Sunday Times that his role on the show had been “to normalise the experience for contestants”.

He said: “I used to go down on Thursday and Friday. I didn’t have to – I just took the job seriously.

“So I’d ingratiate myself with the singers and make sure they were comfortable, because you want them to be able to have their moment on the weekend.”

O’Leary, who has a weekly Radio 2 show and presents ITV show This Morning on Fridays, added: “If the show was made now, it’d be made differently.”

He said: “The culture is different, but it was pretty much always celebratory.

“Look, not everyone on the show is going to knock it out of the park. Not everyone is going to have the best experience.

“But most of the people we had on were treated really well, and a lot of people who have talked negatively about their experiences are talking about what happened after they left.

“I think 99 out of 100 actually missed the show – they missed the bubble. So if there is a duty of care to be looked at, it’s what happens afterwards.”

Liam Payne, who died in October, appeared on the show where he became a member of One Direction (Ian West/PA)

Liam Payne, who appeared on The X Factor and became part of the hugely successful band One Direction, died in October aged 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

Speaking about the support for people dealing with fame or struggling if their success does not continue, O’Leary said “that’s an industry-wide conversation that should be had”.

He added: “Duty of care is the most important thing when doing shows like this and I wouldn’t dare to presume to speak for everyone.

“But in my experience, it was always taken seriously on the show – and would be even more thorough now.”