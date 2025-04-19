Britain’s Got Talent audience member asks for audition and wins a Golden Buzzer

An audience member on Britain’s Got Talent asked for an audition and received a Golden Buzzer from one of the judges.

Midway through one of the talent show auditions, a member of the audience, named Max Fox, began calling out to star judge Simon Cowell, asking him to give him “a chance”.

When Cowell acknowledged him, Fox stood up from his seat and said: “Nineteen years I’ve tried to get in front of you, and I’ve never had that chance.

“Can you give me one opportunity and I can show you what I’ve got?”

The judges, which included Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and guest judge KSI, appeared startled by the outburst when Cowell invited the man, who appeared to be an audience member, to the judges’ desk.

He asked him if it was a “wind up”, to which Fox replied by saying he was a “local singer”.

While considering what to do, judge KSI could be heard saying: “I’ve never seen this before”.

After discussing with the production team and the audience member, Cowell decided to invite him for an audition at the end of the programme.

Presenter Ant McPartlin, Guest judge KSI, Judge Alesha Dixon, Judge Amanda Holden, Judge Simon Cowell and Presenter Declan Donnelly appeared at the auditions at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

When it came time for the audition, Fox introduced himself on stage and said: “I’ve been trying 19 years, since I was 16, to get in front of you. I’ve been in Manchester, in the football stadiums where you hold your big auditions, and I’ve never been able to.

“Luckily, I was 10 foot away from you sat here. I don’t know how I managed to get that seat. And I just thought it was worth the chance to ask you.

“I’m a local singer. It’s my passion. It’s my everything. I live for performing.”

Cowell then asked Fox if he swears that this was not a set-up to which he replied: “I promise you, this is my dream. I’ve managed to sing in front of you. That’s my dream.”

During the audition, Fox sang a rendition of Frank Sinatra’s My Way which received a standing ovation from the audience and the four judges until Holden hit the Golden Buzzer, sending him straight to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, stand-up Comedian Joseph Charm was visibly emotional after his audition which received four nods of approval.

Magician Manho Han was seen falling off the stage – but managed to recover with his quick-change skills which impressed the judges, who each gave him a yes.

Britain’s Got Talent airs on ITV1 at 7pm on Saturdays.