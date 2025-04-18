Jack Black’s A Minecraft Movie song becomes shortest track to enter UK charts

Jack Black’s Steve’s Lava Chicken from A Minecraft Movie has become the shortest song ever to enter the UK singles chart, the Official Charts Company has confirmed.

With a running time of just 34 seconds, the song reached number 21 in the chart on Friday, beating the previous record for shortest song held by Jonny Trunk And Wisbey’s 36-second hit The Ladies’ Bras, which got to number 27 in 2007.

Speaking about the record-breaking track, Black, who also performs as part of comedy rock duo Tenacious D alongside Kyle Gass, said: “I just heard that Steve’s Lava Chicken has cracked the UK top 40.

Jack Black stars in A Minecraft Movie (Lauren Hurley/PA)

“I want to send big love to all the Minecraft fans for getting us up there – it’s insane. Love you.”

Black stars in the film, which is a live action adaption of the video game Minecraft, that has prompted a social media trend which sees young people loudly cheering, clapping and throwing popcorn, when the actor’s character in the film shouts “chicken jockey”.

The TikTok trend has been condemned by cinemas for causing disruption and by the National Autistic Society for “distressing” autistic children.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, Alex Warren’s Ordinary overtook Lola Young’s Messy as the longest-running number one single of 2025 so far, celebrating its fifth week at the top, after Messy spent four weeks at the summit.

The singles chart top five is completed by Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club (two), Ed Sheeran’s Azizam (three), Doechii’s Anxiety (four), and Tate McRae’s Sports Car (five).

Lana Del Rey’s Henry, Come On also became the US singer’s 14th UK top 40 hit as it reached number 30.

In the UK albums chart, Welsh rock band Those Damn Crows achieved their first UK number one with God Shaped Hole on Friday.

The band’s highest charting record prior to their latest effort was 2023’s Inhale/Exhale, which reached number three.

The rest of the UK albums chart is made up of Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet (two), Oasis’s Time Flies compilation (three), which returned to the top five following a Record Store Day release, Bon Iver’s SABLE, fABLE (four), and Ed Sheeran’s + – = Divide X – Tour Collection (five).