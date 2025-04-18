Folk-pop group to stage ‘busk crawl’ across Glasgow subway stops

A Scottish folk-pop group are bringing live music to Glasgow in a one-day “busk crawl” across the city’s subway stops.

Tide Lines, who have amassed more than 32,000 Instagram followers with their modern take on folk music, are performing at various stops on the city’s subway route, playing stripped-back versions of songs from their upcoming album, Glasgow Love Story, in a tribute to the city the band says “shaped them”.

The album is due to be released on April 25, meaning fans and passers-by can enjoy a preview ahead of its launch.

Tide Lines are slated to perform at The Reeling festival in Rouken Glen Park, Giffnock, later this year (Tim Craig/PA)

The busk crawl takes influence from the city’s sub crawl, where people alight at every stop on the SPT subway for a drink at a nearby pub, before repeating the process at the next stop and so on.

The crawl takes place on Monday, and each of the four-piece’s songs from the new album pays tribute to the streets of the city.

The busk crawl is all part of the build-up to the band’s biggest headline show to date – a 5,000-capacity outdoor set at Rouken Glen Park, Giffnock, on Friday June 6, where they will open this year’s edition of The Reeling – a summer festival celebrating traditional music.

Front man Robert Robertson said: “We’re busking some songs at a few stops on the subway, and for us it’s about taking the songs back to where they were written, to the places that mean something to us.

Tide Lines are taking to the streets of Glasgow to perform tracks from their upcoming album (Nathan Dunphy/PA)

“This city’s been a big part of our journey.

“We’ll be updating our mailing list subscribers with our location as we go, so make sure you’re signed up – it’ll be just like an Easter egg hunt, but with tunes.

“Each song is a nod to the city that helped shape us and our story, making this crawl a true love letter to Glasgow.”

Later this year, the band is also due to perform at the Belladrum festival in the Highlands, HebCelt in the Hebrides, a show at Aberdeen’s Quayside Concerts and a UK tour in the autumn.

Glasgow Love Story is available to pre-order.