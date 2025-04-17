Flintoff speaks of ‘frustration’ at injuries speculation in documentary trailer

Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has said the main “frustrations” of being involved in the Top Gear crash was the speculation about his health, in a trailer for his upcoming documentary.

The film Flintoff looks at the impact of his serious car crash when he was on the BBC motoring show in 2022, as well as his career prior to the event which saw him win two Ashes series.

The former England cricketer and TV presenter’s 90-minute movie is to air for the first time later this month.

In the teaser, Flintoff says: “I remember everything about it, it’s so vivid, this is what I’m left with… I’ve lived under the radar for seven months, one of the real frustrations was the speculation, that’s why I’m doing this now, (about) what actually happened.”

Later, he says that “everyone wants more, you’re just a commodity” while speaking about the press attention he experienced during his career.

The trailer also shows him receiving a medical check-up, where he appears to get treated.

He also says that the experience of the crash is “almost like I’ve had a reset, and I’m trying to find out what I am now”.

Flintoff added that he needs to find out how to come back as he has “always been able to flick a switch”.

The trailer also sees Flintoff’s family, Gavin And Stacey creator James Corden, and comedian Jack Whitehall appear.

The programme will show the Preston-born star’s return to cricket after the crash at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

Flintoff’s crash left him with facial and rib injuries and he has made a steady return to the public eye since.

The BBC “rested” Top Gear for the foreseeable future in 2023 after reaching a financial settlement with Flintoff, with the agreement reportedly worth £9 million.