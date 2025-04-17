Andrew Flintoff says he is trying to find out what he should do after crash

Cricket star Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has said he is “trying to find out what I am now” after suffering serious injuries in a car crash while filming motoring show Top Gear.

In a trailer for his upcoming documentary, which touches on the aftermath of the accident, Flintoff describes his “vivid” memories of the crash and says he can remember “everything about it”.

The sportsman was left with facial and rib injuries after the high-speed crash at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome, Surrey, in 2022, and was largely out of the public eye during his recovery.

In a teaser for the 90-minute film, titled Flintoff, he said: “I’ve lived under the radar for seven months. One of the real frustrations was the speculation; that’s why I’m doing this now, (about) what actually happened.”

He describes his experience of the crash as “almost like I’ve had a reset, and I’m trying to find out what I am now”.

The programme will also explore his career before the accident, during which he won two Ashes series, and his subsequent return to cricket.

He touches on press attention, saying: “Everyone wants more, you’re just a commodity.”

Flintoff’s family, Gavin And Stacey creator James Corden, and comedian Jack Whitehall also appear in the trailer.

Footage of the crash is shown, including of the filming crew and staff attending the incident.

The documentary Flintoff airs this month (Kerry Spicer/Disney+/PA)

Flintoff is making a steady return to the public eye, being named England Lions head coach in September 2024 and appearing in a Christmas special of darts-themed ITV quiz show Bullseye.

His second series of Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams, in which he took a group of young people from his home town on a cricketing tour of India, is up for a Bafta factual series gong at next month’s ceremony.

The BBC “rested” Top Gear for the foreseeable future in 2023, after reaching a financial settlement with Flintoff, reportedly worth £9 million.

The documentary, directed by John Dower, will air on April 25 on Disney+.