Aaron Taylor-Johnson terrified by crazed zombies in 28 Years Later

Aaron Taylor-Johnson runs away, terrified, after being chased by rage-filled and crazed zombies in the latest 28 Years Later trailer – as the setting of the film is confirmed.

The highly anticipated sequel to 28 Days Later is set to not reveal the fate of original character, played by Cillian Murphy, who will executive produce the upcoming movie – but will reportedly not return until a future sequel.

Instead, the horror movie focuses on Taylor-Johnson and a young boy (Alfie Williams) fleeing from a hoard of the infected in a desolate, and broken-down society as the release of the highly contagious, aggression-inducing virus has not been reversed.

The movie also stars Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer, and three-time Oscar nominee Ralph Fiennes, and sees the return of 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland to the franchise.

The new instalment follows on almost three decades since the virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, where some have found a way to exist amid the infected despite an enforced quarantine.

The trailer begins with flashing moments of a skeletal zombie, skulls and Fiennes before army officers arrive in a dark location and get eaten by the crazed infected.

Conclave actor Fiennes also says “there was so many dead, infected and non-infected alike”, and “there are many kinds of death, and some are better than others” as the Rudyard Kipling poem Boots is eerily recited in the background of the around two-minute clip.

More is also revealed about how the current crop of survivors live on an island that is heavily guarded, with its own rules.

Danny Boyle. (Ian West/PA)

A map is also shown of the setting – Holy Island, Northumberland.

The teaser shows Geordie actor Williams and Kick-Ass and Nowhere Boy actor Taylor-Johnson appearing to head to the mainland through the tidal passage way to hunt with bow and arrows and be surprised by hoards of the infected.

It ends with a priest being attacked in church, and calling the infected his “children”.

The original movie saw Murphy play a bicycle courier who awakens from a coma to discover the empty streets of London and how society has collapsed in 28 days.

It also starred Skyfall star Naomie Harris as love interest and confident survivor Selena, Doctor Who actor Christopher Eccleston as a crazed soldier, and The Banshees Of Inisherin star Brendan Gleeson as the father of a young child, played by Megan Burns.

28 Years Later arrives on June 20.