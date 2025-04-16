More than 1,000 complaints for Mickey Rourke’s ‘homophobic’ remarks to JoJo Siwa

More than 1,000 complaints were made about Celebrity Big Brother following Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke being reprimanded for making “homophobic” remarks to reality star JoJo Siwa.

At the weekend, Oscar-nominated The Wrestler star Rourke agreed to leave the ITV1 show after “further use of inappropriate language” and “instances of unacceptable behaviour”.

Rourke, 72, caused upset in the house from the start and was warned by Big Brother over “unacceptable language and behaviour” towards former Dance Moms star Siwa due to comments he made about her sexuality.

Ofcom said that the moment, during April 9’s episode, attracted 1,010 complaints, which the media watchdog said was related to his “language towards JoJo Siwa”.

During the instalment, Rourke asked the YouTuber and singer, 21, if she “likes girls or boys”, and when she explained she is attracted to women and has a partner, who is non-binary, he responded saying “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore”.

Later, he asked Love Island star Chris Hughes if the contestants have to vote their fellow housemates out, adding that he would “vote the lesbian out real quick”.

Siwa overheard replying: “That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning.”

Hughes warned Rourke that he “can’t do that” before the former boxer said “I need a fag”, and gestured towards Siwa saying “I’m not talking to you”.

Rourke was told by Hughes he “can’t say that”, and said she was “talking about a cigarette”.

Siwa was visibly upset, and comforted by Hughes before Rourke was given a “formal warning” in the diary room that “further language or behaviour of this nature could lead to you being removed”.

There were a further 52 complaints for April 10’s episode, which were “related to housemates’ behaviour towards Mickey Rourke, and his subsequent eviction”.

Rourke’s exit came after he used “sexual language” towards The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise, and “language and behaviour” that “was threatening and aggressive” towards sports presenter Hughes.

The actor’s arrival last week during the live launch episode on April 7 also saw 78 complaints of viewers objecting to his “behaviour” towards co-host AJ Odudu.

Before Rourke entered the Big Brother house, he twirled Odudu around and pushed her body towards him, prompting co-host Will Best to advise him to be “careful”.

The actor, known for the movies Iron Man 2, 9 1/2 Weeks and Sin City, admitted before he left the house that he tried his “hardest to get out of here”, and said he had a “short fuse”.

Rourke apologised for stepping “over the line” and losing his “temper”, and his issues with “self-control”.

“I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there. Nobody got touched or hurt,” he added.

“Maybe some feelings got hurt or maybe others have feelings about others getting upset but, you know, I’m sorry about that.