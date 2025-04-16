John Lithgow ‘very intimidated’ to play Dumbledore in Harry Potter TV series

US actor John Lithgow has said he is “very excited” and “very intimidated” to play wizard and Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in a new Harry Potter TV series.

The upcoming HBO Original series has creator JK Rowling as its executive producer, and will feature a brand new cast while aiming to stay authentic to the original books.

Speaking about appearing in the show, Lithgow told the BBC’s The One Show: “(I’m) very excited, very intimidated.

“I will be following the great Michael Gambon, I’m not an Englishman, although I’ve played one on TV.

“I have, I remind everyone that I did play Winston Churchill on The Crown and did just fine.

“But yes, I mean it’s an enormous thrill, but I know there were plenty of people appalled that Americans should be hired to play the ultimate English wizard, but I will do my best.”

The 79-year-old 3rd Rock From The Sun star won an Olivier earlier this month for playing children’s author Roald Dahl in Giant in the West End.

He will be joined in the cast for the show by Nick Frost, who will play groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, and Paapa Essiedu, who will play Professor Severus Snape.

Nick Frost will play Hagrid in the HBO series (Ian West/PA)

The eight films saw Dumbledore portrayed by Irish actors Richard Harris and Sir Michael Gambon, while Snape was played by Alan Rickman and Robbie Coltrane played Hagrid.

Harris died in 2002 aged 72, Rickman died in 2016 aged 69, Coltrane died aged 72 in 2022, and Sir Michael died in 2023 aged 82.

Also featuring in the cast for the new series are Ozark actor Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall and British stage actor Luke Thallon as the first book’s main antagonist Quirinus Quirrell.

Welsh comedian and actor Paul Whitehouse, known for his work on The Fast Show, will play magic-less Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry caretaker Argus Filch.

In the films, Dame Maggie Smith was cast as McGonagall, while Irish actress Fiona Glascott played a younger version in the spin-off Fantastic Beasts franchise, David Bradley played Filch and Ian Hart portrayed Quirrell in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

Dame Maggie died last year at the age of 89.

The franchise’s main characters Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, who were played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in the films, are yet to be cast, with a casting call seeing 32,000 children audition for the roles.

Production will begin at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in summer 2025.