Trisha Goddard says Big Brother is a respite from being a cancer patient

Trisha Goddard has said she is grateful that Celebrity Big Brother has proven to be a “respite” from being a cancer patient.

The TV presenter and former talk show host, who is up for elimination in Tuesday’s episode, previously revealed she has stage four breast cancer for which there is treatment, but no cure.

Goddard, 67, said that in the ITV reality show she can “just have fun and things like that”, and not have to worry about health.

She added: “It’s a bit of a bubble, it’s been my risk, not that I expected it to be.

“I’m completely surprised at that, but it’s been a respite from treatment and slightly more shitty stuff, I have survived worse.”

Goddard also told Big Brother that she is enjoying the “distractions”, and admitted that coming out of the show would make her think about being “terminal, last wishes” which is “triggering” for her.

“Thank you for the opportunity to play and have fun, and I wish that everybody who has a life limiting illness has some opportunity to just to be goofy and silly and play and be childlike and what have you, and feel a kind of mad freedom,” she added.

She revealed in February 2024 that she had been diagnosed in 2022 with stage four breast cancer.

The London-born presenter, who has been an Dancing On Ice contestant, was treated for breast cancer in March 2008 after a lump was found during a routine mammogram, and recovered.

She hosted her talk show, Trisha, between 1998 and 2005 on ITV, before presenting The Trisha Goddard Show on Channel 5 until 2010.

Goddard, EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer and Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd are all up for being eliminated in the public vote.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on ITV1 and STV.