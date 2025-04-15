Harris Dickinson and Lola Young among stars on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Europe List

Actor Harris Dickinson and singer Lola Young are among the honourees named in a prestigious list that celebrates people under 30 who are “redefining industries” and “shaping the future of Europe and the world”.

They join the likes of singer Sam Smith, actress Florence Pugh and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa who have previously appeared on Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 Europe List which aims to spotlight the next generation of talent.

Dickinson is set to portray John Lennon in the new Beatles biopic films alongside Irish actors Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan, and British star Joseph Quinn.

Harris Dickinson attends a photocall for the film Triangle Of Sadness during the 75th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

The 28-year-old, who is best known for starring in the erotic thriller Babygirl alongside Nicole Kidman and whose roles include Conrad Oxford in The King’s Man and estranged father Jason in the indie film Scrapper, was praised for his “magnetism” and “range”.

The star is also the face of Prada’s 2025 Spring/Summer campaign pushing through the fashion industry.

Young, 24, shot to fame with her single Messy, which has topped UK singles charts for four consecutive weeks.

The singer is the great-niece of children’s author Julia Donaldson and has collaborated with Tyler, The Creator and Baby Keem and performed at the 2025 Brit Awards.

Previous British honourees on the list include Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown in 2018, Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones in 2021, singer Raye, The Last Of Us’s Bella Ramsey, and Bridget Jones actor Leo Woodall.

Alexandra York, Forbes’ associate editor, said: “As we celebrate the tenth edition of Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe, Forbes recognises the incredible achievements of young innovators shaping the future of this region and beyond, especially during a time of rapid cultural and technological change.

Lola Young arriving for the Brit Awards 2025 at London’s O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)

“This year’s honourees are breaking boundaries and tackling new challenges with innovation, resilience and bold ideas.

“This milestone edition highlights both the incredible talent of today, but the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow.”

The youngest honouree that made the list is 14-year-old Aftersun star Frankie Corio, who starred in the film alongside Mescal.

Other names on the list include 28-year-old actress Ella Purnell, best known for starring as Rhiannon in the TV series Sweetpea and playing Emma in the supernatural fantasy film Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children.

Purnell also stars alongside White Lotus star Walton Goggins in the dystopian TV series Fallout, which follows her character Lucy MacLean in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles as she seeks to find her father.

British singer Myles Smith, best known for his hit song Nice To Meet You, also made the list alongside pop singer Mabel, rapper Big Zuu, also known as Zuhair Hassan, and actress India Amarteifio, best known for portraying a young Queen Charlotte in the Bridgerton prequel spin-off series.

The list spans 10 categories including social impact, entertainment, retail and ecommerce and technology.

Sports and games is also one of the categories alongside science and healthcare, media and marketing, art and culture, manufacturing and industry, and finance.