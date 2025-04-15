Big Lunch is great chance to share and inspire, says National Chef of Scotland

Scots are being encouraged by the country’s national chef to share their favourite recipes as part of an annual campaign aimed at bringing people together through food.

Gary Maclean wants people to get involved with the Eden Project’s Big Lunch, which takes place from June 7-8.

The Big Lunch is launching a nationwide search to unearth hidden culinary gems and the stories behind them, with the help of celebrity chefs and cooks, including himself, Ainsley Harriott and Dame Prue Leith.

The search has been launched to bolster people’s culinary skills and recipe ideas, after a YouGov poll found 14% of people never cook new recipes and 24% said a lack of fresh ideas has prevented them from doing so.

It also found that 40% of UK adults said they are more likely to cook meals from scratch compared with five years ago.

Additionally, 37% of UK adults agreed that eating food with others enhances its taste.

Home cooks who submit their recipes which they feel bring people together have the chance to be featured in the Big Lunch online cookbook, which will be shared at events up and down the UK in June.

Submissions will be reviewed by the team behind the campaign and five finalists will be able to join a Big Lunch event in May, with one home cook in with the chance to take home a hamper to help with their own event.

Mr Maclean, 53, is the first National Chef of Scotland. He was awarded the title in 2017, a year after he won the ninth series of MasterChef: The Professionals.

Dame Prue Leith is an ambassador for the Big Lunch (John Walton/PA)

He said: “As Scotland’s national chef I’ve seen firsthand how food can bring people together and create real community spirit.

“Some of my best memories come from sharing simple meals and good conversation, it’s amazing what a plate of food can do.

“That’s why I’m proud to support this year’s Big Lunch and I’m really looking forward to seeing the recipes and stories people share from across the country.”

Grainne McCloskey, Eden Project manager for Scotland, added: “The Big Lunch has always been about sharing food and making new connections – and with this new evidence confirming that people agree food tastes better when we share it together, we have the perfect excuse to get in the kitchen and make a dish to share.

Ainsley Harriot is a supporter and ambassador of the Big Lunch (Ian West/PA)

“This recipe search is about finding new and inspiring dishes to try together, so add your dish to a growing recipe bank of shareable favourites and come together to feed community spirit with the Big Lunch on June 7-8.”

Big Lunch ambassador, Dame Prue, said: “The Big Lunch recipe search is more than just a way of finding and rewarding the people behind the UK’s best home recipes.

“It is an invitation to people everywhere to join in with the Big Lunch and share food and friendship together.

“It is a chance to celebrate the recipes that we love sharing with others and the special role that food plays in strengthening relationships, celebrating who we are, our passions, culture and traditions and that sense of belonging where we live.”

Long-time Big Lunch supporter and celebrity chef, Ainsley Harriott said: “It’s all about hunting down hidden culinary gems.

“Recipes that hold a special place in people’s hearts – and stomachs. We want to hear about food that brings people together and is great for sharing.

“Throughout my life I’ve been so influenced by my mother’s cooking and I still make some of her recipes today, things like her wonderful red bean stew and fabulous BBQ chicken.

“I can’t wait to hear what’s cooking in the nation’s kitchens to tickle our taste buds and bring the whole country together over the Big Lunch weekend.”