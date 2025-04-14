Sting praises Adolescence choir for creating ‘beautiful’ cover of Fragile

Sting has praised the young actor who played Katie Leonard in Adolescence and the choir who covered his song, saying they created “something beautiful”.

The 73-year old former frontman of The Police shared the post on Monday with a video from the hit Netflix drama about a teenage boy who is accused of killing a girl from his school, examining so-called incel (involuntary celibate) culture.

In the clip, a choir can be heard singing his song Fragile over the closing scene of episode two, with the vocal performed by Emilia Holliday, the 14-year old actor who plays Katie – the character who is tragically murdered in the show, and a choir who are from the same school that the episode was filmed in.

Posting on Instagram, Sting said: “The reaction to the cover of my song, Fragile, in the new Netflix series Adolescence has been fantastic.

“It’s always interesting for me to hear one of my songs through someone else’s lens. A great cover can reveal things about a song that I didn’t originally see and give a song a new life.

“Emilia Holliday and the students of the Minsthorpe Community College Choir are incredibly talented. Together they have created something beautiful.”

The series stars This Is England actor Stephen Graham, who plays Eddie Miller – the father of 13-year-old Jamie played by newcomer Owen Cooper.

It has since prompted a national conversation about online safety, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosting a roundtable discussion in March with the creators of the show, writer Jack Thorne and producer Jo Johnson, alongside representatives from the NSPCC and Children’s Society.

Sting, also known as Gordon Sumner, was the lead vocalist and bassist in The Police who formed in 1977, until they split up in the 80s where he went on to have a solo career.

He is best known for the hit songs Fields Of Gold, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne and Message in a Bottle.