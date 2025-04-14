Nick Frost, John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu confirmed as Harry Potter TV cast

British actors Nick Frost and Paapa Essiedu and US star John Lithgow have been officially confirmed as among the cast for the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

The HBO Original series, which has creator JK Rowling as executive producer, has not yet cast its young stars including wizard Harry Potter, who had been played by British actor Daniel Radcliffe in the films.

The series will feature a brand new cast while staying authentic to the original books, to bring the wizarding adventures to new audiences.

Paul Whitehouse will play Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch in the series (PA)

3rd Rock From The Sun star Lithgow, 79, who won an Olivier earlier this month for playing children’s author Roald Dahl in Giant in the West End, will play Hogwarts headmaster Professor Albus Dumbledore.

Theatre star Essiedu, known for Gangs Of London and I Will Destroy You, will portray the cruel Professor Severus Snape, while Frost takes on the role of friendly groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the decade-long series.

Frost wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for trusting me with such a loyal, gentle and courageous half-giant like Rubeus Hagrid. Robbie, I promise I won’t let you down.”

The eight movies had seen Dumbledore portrayed by Irish actors Richard Harris and Sir Michael Gambon, while Snape was played by Alan Rickman, and Robbie Coltrane played Hagrid.

Harris died in 2002 aged 72, Rickman died in 2016 aged 69, Coltrane died aged 72 in 2022, and Sir Michael died in 2023 aged 82.

Other new cast includes Ozark actor Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, and British stage actor Luke Thallon as the first book’s main antagonist Quirinus Quirrell.

Welsh comedian and actor Paul Whitehouse, known for his work on The Fast Show, will also play magic-less Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry caretaker Argus Filch.

In the films, Dame Maggie Smith was cast as McGonagall, while Irish actress Fiona Glascott played a younger version in the spin-off Fantastic Beasts franchise, David Bradley played Filch and Ian Hart portrayed Quirrell in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

Dame Maggie died last year at the age of 89.

Executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod said: “We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.”

Paapa Essiedu will portray Professor Severus Snape in the series (Ian West/PA)

Gardiner writes the series, while Mylod will direct multiple episodes.

The cast of beloved characters including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger – played by Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, respectively, in the films – will be announced at a later date.

Following a casting call, announced in September, around 32,000 children have auditioned for the lead roles, with the team reviewing up to 1,000 tapes per day, according to HBO.

The casting call stipulated that applicants must be residents of the UK or Ireland aged between nine and 11 on April 2025.

Production will begin at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in summer 2025.