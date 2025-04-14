Katy Perry among six-woman crew blasted into space as part of Blue Origin flight

Singer Katy Perry could be heard yelling “oh my god” as she was blasted into space as part of the six-woman crew on Jeff Bezos’s New Shepard NS-31 embarking on the Blue Origin programme.

The Firework singer could be seen in the rocket as it pulled away from the gantry at the launch facilities in West Texas, before a countdown from mission control, then flames shot out of the bottom of the craft and it successfully launched into the air.

The New Shepard rocket blasting off in West Texas (Blue Origin/AP)

Mission control could be heard saying it “looks good” as the rocket reached “supersonic” as it soared into the skies, while Perry could be heard cheering onboard.

The two craft then separated at 28,000ft as they reached space and Perry exclaimed “oh my god” as she was shown the moon.

The crew were briefly unstrapped from their seats and felt zero gravity for the first time, before returning for their descent.

Lauren Sanchez and Kerianne Flynn (front) and Amanda Nguyen, Katy Perry, Gayle King and Aisha Bowe (back row) (Blue Origin via AP)

Both craft returned to Earth less than 20 minutes later, as mission control announced “booster touchdown” as the ship descended onto the launch pad, while the astronauts came down cheering in a separate craft with a parachute attached.

A puff of smoke blew up as the crew hit the ground, and Perry’s daughter Daisy could be seen watching on, as safety crews rushed to the ship.