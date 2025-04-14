JoJo Siwa accuses Big Brother housemate Ella Rae Wise of spreading drama

American TV personality JoJo Siwa has accused her fellow Celebrity Big Brother housemate, Ella Rae Wise, of spreading drama about her and fellow contestant Chris Hughes.

The 21-year-old former Dance Moms cast member nominated The Only Way Is Essex star Wise as the contestant she wants to be up for leaving the ITV reality show in the next eviction.

During the series, contestants have to nominate each other before each eviction, and give reasons in secret to Big Brother.

Explaining her choice, Siwa said: “I find that conversations with Ella… (are) very forced and (I) feel like I really have try to come up with something to talk about. I feel like I’m really on eggshells.

“I overheard her say something today when I was in the garden with Chris – (she said) something about me and Chris whispering at night.

“And so that got me thinking, (she is) trying to spread drama in a way, and, I don’t know, I feel like it’s an interesting dynamic, I don’t like gossip.”

The singer and YouTuber added in the preview clip on Celebrity Big Brother: Late And Live that she enjoys “silly gossip”.

However, she said that “catty” gossip, which takes place behind someone’s back, is “not for me, and I don’t think it’s for this house, I think it can kill the vibes”.

Siwa and Love Island star turned sports presenter Hughes appear to be developing a friendship on the show, after he defended her following remarks from Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke.

Rourke received a formal warning from Big Brother earlier in the week for “unacceptable language and behaviour” directed at Siwa.

Hughes, 32, comforted Siwa during Wednesday’s episode after Rourke said he would “vote the lesbian out real quick”.

Rourke, Bafta-winning star of The Wrestler, was told to leave the reality programme in Sunday’s episode after “further use of inappropriate language” and “instances of unacceptable behaviour”.

This included swearing at Hughes and “sexual language” towards Wise.

– Celebrity Big Brother continues on ITV.