Florence Pugh says she is too busy to date: ‘I’m tricky’

English actress Florence Pugh says she does not have time to date and is “sympathetic” to people who are in love with her as she is “tricky”.

The 29-year-old, who is set to play Yelena Belova in Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster Thunderbolts, opened up about her busy schedule and her desire to dedicate more time to her personal life.

Pugh is best known for starring in the romance We Live In Time alongside Andrew Garfield and for playing Jean Tatlock in Oppenheimer.

Florence Pugh on the Cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK May issue (Harper’s Bazaar UK/Erik Madigan Heck/PA)

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK, Pugh said: “I’m more sympathetic to the people who are in love with me, because it’s not easy.

“I’m tricky – I’m always busy, I can never make dates. But it’s not good enough for me to ask someone to just to accept that. I’ll just end up alone. I don’t want that – I want a family.”

“I’ve worked back-to-back since I started, and I’ve missed so much.

“I’ve now come to terms with things that I don’t like about myself and want to change. I don’t want to have things just happen to me any more.”

Florence Pugh attending a photocall for Dune: Part Two (Yui Mok/PA)

Pugh previously dated American actor and filmmaker Zach Braff, best known for playing JD in the hit sitcom Scrubs, and faced online criticism for their 21-year age gap.

The actress spoke out about the scrutiny in an Instagram video posted in April 2020, saying people were “hurling abuse” after she shared a photograph for Braff’s birthday, causing her to turn off the comment section as a result.

The Oxford-born actress recently played Princess Irulan in the science fiction film Dune: Part Two, alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

Pugh will also reprise her role as assassin character Yelena in the upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts, following the character’s appearances in Black Widow and Hawkeye with Hollywood actors Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour.

In the film, Pugh jumps off the second tallest building in the world, the Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, breaking stunt records.

She said: “I got to do a stunt that has never been done before. My double, the female co-ordinator and I are all now Guinness World Record holders.

“I give so much of my body to what I do.”