Celebrity Big Brother: Patsy Palmer receives most nominations for eviction

EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer has received the most nominations from the Big Brother housemates and will be up for eviction alongside Corrie star Jack P Shepherd and TV presenter Trisha Goddard.

The nominations come ahead of Tuesday night’s live evictions where the public will vote on a housemate to eject from the Big Brother House.

One of the housemates that put Patsy up for eviction was Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa.

Patsy Palmer arrives at the Bafta TV Craft Awards (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jojo said: “Patsy has been an asset to the house. She’s been cooking, she’s been beautiful, she’s been amazing. But I have seen a side of Patsy that has been a bit, I like to call it finger pointy.

“I think team players are what we need in the house, and I think Patsy hasn’t really shown that in the last few days.”

Trisha and Jack both received four nominations each, with Trisha being nominated Chesney Hawkes, Chris Hughes, Ella Rae Wise and Patsy while Jack was selected by Angellica Bell, Danny Beard, Donna Preston and Trisha.

This follows the departure of US actor, Mickey Rourke, 72, who agreed to leave the ITV1 show at the weekend after “further use of inappropriate language” and “instances of unacceptable behaviour”.

Mickey Rourke at the Orange British Academy of Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

He was first warned by Big Brother after using “unacceptable language and behaviour” towards JoJo following comments about her sexuality.

He then proceeded to use “sexual language” towards The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise, and “language and behaviour” that “was threatening and aggressive” towards Love Island star Chris Hughes.

His exit came after he was saved by the public when he was put up for eviction on Friday alongside former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant and Coronation Street star Jack.

Before leaving, Mickey apologised and said: “I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. Because I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I’m very sorry.”

Sir Michael was the first contestant to leave the show this year.

Celebrity Big Brother will return to ITV1 on Tuesday at 9pm.