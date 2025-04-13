Aimee Lou Wood condemns ‘mean’ Saturday Night Live sketch mocking her teeth

Aimee Lou Wood has criticised a Saturday Night Live sketch that mocked her appearance, calling it “mean and unfunny”.

The White Lotus star, 31, used an Instagram story to address the sketch in which SNL cast member Sarah Sherman impersonated her, using a British accent and exaggerated prosthetic teeth.

“Whilst in honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny,” she wrote, but said she might delete the post later.

Sarah Sherman (Alamy/PA)

SNL has since apologised for the sketch, Wood added.

Wood plays Chelsea in the third series of Mike White’s drama The White Lotus, which follows the lives of guests and staff at a luxury resort in Thailand as dark secrets are revealed and tensions rise over the course of the holiday.

The sketch, titled White Potus, saw characters replaced by depictions of Donald Trump and his inner circle.

In later posts, the actress, who has also starred in Sex Education and Toxic Town, said: “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

She added: “On a positive note, everyone is agreeing with me about it so I’m glad I said something instead of going in on myself.”

Wood shared supportive messages from fans, including one that read: “Don’t delete it. It was mean, and saying it out loud removes their power.

“You’re unreal in every way, I have a big gap in my teeth and an overbite and you’ve genuinely made me feel so much better about myself.”

Aimee Lou Wood (fifth from the right) with the cast of the third series of The White Lotus (Alamy/PA)

In a recent GQ Hype interview, Wood said the conversation around her appearance made her “a bit sad” as she was “not getting to talk about my work”.

On Instagram, she also addressed confusion over the interview, clarifying that her comments about feeling “ugly” stemmed from her own insecurities, not from anything said by HBO.

In the interview, Wood explained how White was said to have fought to cast her which had made her feel insecure.

“That was my own paranoid thought,” she said.

“Nobody at HBO would say that. My point in the article was about how our minds play tricks on us. Please read carefully before getting angry for me.

“HBO has been nothing but super supportive.”

In another story, Wood added: “So, to conclude today’s rant: HBO – kind and supportive and never wronged me and so leave them alone. SNL – mean.”