Music, poetry and joy mark the first Benjamin Zephaniah Day tribute

A festival of “music, poetry, joy and laughter” is taking place to honour the trailblazing artist and activist Benjamin Zephaniah.

The Handsworth-born dub poet, who appeared in hit BBC show Peaky Blinders as Jeremiah Jesus, died at the age of 65 in December 2023, shortly after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Saturday’s celebrations at London’s Brunel University where he worked as a professor of creative writing, were billed as the first Benjamin Zephaniah Day – A Festival of Rhythm, Unity and Revolution.

Poet Benjamin Zephaniah (Yui Mok/PA)

Brunel’s vice-chancellor and president Professor Andrew Jones described the festival, which has been staged three days before what would have been Zephaniah’s 67th birthday, as a fitting tribute to a man who gave voice to the voiceless.

He told those gathered: “Now, as many of you may know, this weekend would have marked Benjamin’s 67th birthday. We are filling this day, his day, with music, poetry, joy and laughter.

“I don’t think there’s any better way for us to show our love and appreciation for the many many things that Benjamin achieved in his life.”

Performances from poets, musicians and artists from around the world, contributions from the Royal Society of Literature stage takeovers from the Black Writers Guild were among the events.

There were also chances for people to showcase their talents plus creative workshops, exhibitions and film screenings were on offer.

The aim is to make it an annual event in celebration of Zephaniah whose talents as a poet, writer, actor and musician made him a hugely influential figure across the UK.

He published numerous collections of his poetry, wrote novels, and was included in The Times list of Britain’s top 50 post-war writers in 2008.

In 2021, he won a Bafta for Life and Rhymes, which eclipsed Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Strictly Come Dancing and The Masked Singer to land the Best Entertainment Programme award.

Dubbed the “people’s laureate”, he was also an anti-racism and animal rights activist, and he appeared in several episodes of the hit television show Peaky Blinders.

An invitation posted online from the organisers said: “Today’s the day to honour Benjamin Zephaniah — everyone welcome. Let’s turn his words into action: stand for justice, speak with kindness, and weave unity into every verse of life. The world needs more bridges, not walls.”

Global Majority Writers (GMW) helped to kick off the tribute with poetry performances about issues that were close to Zephaniah’s heart including race, food, environment, Windrush and mental health.

Abiodun Abdu, of GMW, told the audience: “He was a prolific poet with passions across a range of themes including racial equality, social justice, shared humanity, environmental protection, neuro diversity, veganism and so many more.”

Prof Andrew Jones, Brunel’s Vice-Chancellor, and Qian Zephaniah, the widow of the late Benjamin Zephaniah, during a plaque unveiling at the university (Brunel University London/PA)

Earlier his widow Qian Zephaniah said: “When Benjamin was asked what he wanted his legacy to be, he said simply, ‘love’.

“Benjamin Zephaniah Day is one of the ways we honour that legacy.”

She said the day “shows what was close to Benjamin’s heart” at an event packed with people who loved him and open to those who like him feels that “love is one of the greatest gifts we can offer to one another”.

Zephaniah’s first writings used dub poetry, a Jamaican style of work which evolved into the music genre of the same name.

He was nominated for autobiography of the year at the National Book Awards for The Life And Rhymes Of Benjamin Zephaniah, and the work was also shortlisted for the Costa Book Award in 2018.

The writer, who rejected an OBE in 2003 due to the association with the British Empire and its history of slavery, was often outspoken on racial abuse and education.