Mickey Rourke kicked out of Celebrity Big Brother for ‘unacceptable behaviour’

Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke has left the Celebrity Big Brother house after “further use of inappropriate language” and “instances of unacceptable behaviour”.

It comes after the Bafta-winning star of The Wrestler, 72, received a formal warning from Big Brother earlier in the week for “unacceptable language and behaviour” directed at fellow housemate JoJo Siwa.

A spokesperson for the ITV show said: “Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour.”

The PA news agency understands that Rourke used behaviour and language that was considered to be threatening and aggressive on Saturday.

This behaviour was directed towards fellow housemate Chris Hughes. No physical altercation took place.

Love Island star Hughes, 32, had comforted former Dance Moms star Siwa, 21, in Wednesday’s episode after Rourke spoke about her sexuality and said he would “vote the lesbian out real quick”.