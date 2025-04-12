Gym owner and gymnastics coach crowned winners of Gladiators

Gym owner Amanda Wah and gymnastics coach Joe Fishburn have been crowned the winners of Gladiators 2025.

Wah, from Warrington, and Fishburn, from Scarborough, beat their female and male contenders to triumph in the final of the competition broadcast on Saturday on BBC One.

In the women’s competition, Aneila Afsar, a supply teacher from Manchester, had the upper hand in the final Eliminator battle, having earned a 1.5-second head start from their previous events, but was beaten to the finish line by Wah.

Winners Amanda Wah and Joe Fishburn (BBC/Hungry Bear Media/PA)

Speaking to co-host Bradley Walsh, Wah said: “That one’s for you, mum. This has been the best experiences of my life – unbelievable.”

Fishburn had a six-second head start on his fellow finalist, east London youth worker Mus Dumbuya, as they went into the Eliminator.

The coach set a new Eliminator record in finishing the course in 0.55 seconds, according to the programme.

He paid tribute to his grandmother, Christine, who brought him up after his mother died when he was two years old.

“I never had a father figure present and she’s done everything for me. I hope you’re proud,” Fishburn said.

Amanda Wah. (BBC/Hungry Bear Media/PA)

Wah said the 11 weeks of being tackled and pushed by the “superhuman” gladiators was like being on “work experience”.

She also called them the “biggest, fiercest, strongest people but also extremely supportive”, and detailed their help with cramps and her shoe coming off.

“They are professionals and they don’t want to hurt anyone, they care and it’s amazing,” she added.

She said “everyone has been exceptional, especially Aneila who was a great contender”.

She added that it was “mentally” challenging for her rival “to come in as the fastest runner up” following the withdrawal of Zavia Hill, a personal trainer from Manchester, who had to leave before the final due to an injury.

Afsar previously said she broke barriers as the “first Muslim woman on the show”.

Fishburn said he would put the trophy on his “grandmother Christine’s mantelpiece”, and called the experience “definitely the best thing I’ve ever done”.

He added: “We were in an amazing final, and I felt like I already won coming into this process but obviously it’s always nice to complete the whole thing and take the win.

“Mus is an amazing opponent, contender, friend, everything he does is so amazing and it was an honour to be in the final with him.”

Cheering Wah on was her girlfriend, two children, friends and family, while Fishburn was supported by Roddy Mackay, a contender from 1993, and his family.

Gladiators was revived last year on the BBC, with army officer Finlay Anderson and personal trainer Marie-Louise Nicholson being crowned champions.

The show was on ITV for eight years until 2000 before being axed, and came back on Sky for a short run from 2008 to 2009.

This year, the Gladiators Live Tour will make its global debut across UK arenas.

Gladiators is also on BBC iPlayer.