GB News presenter Ellie Costello weds partner Gerard Durkan in London ceremony

The 31-year-old wore a white mini dress to her wedding ceremony, held at Chelsea Old Town Hall.

By contributor Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter
Published
Ellie Costello and Gerard Durkan wedding
News broadcaster Ellie Costello and her new husband Gerard Durkan (Lucy North/PA)

GB News presenter Ellie Costello has wed her partner Gerard Durkan in a London ceremony.

The former BBC reporter, 31, wore a long-sleeved, buttoned, white mini dress to her wedding, held at Chelsea Old Town Hall on Saturday afternoon.

Her look was completed with a beaded headband and an all-white bouquet.

Ellie Costello and Gerard Durkan wedding
News broadcaster Ellie Costello and her new husband Gerard Durkan leave Chelsea Town Hall in London following their wedding (Lucy North/PA)

The couple were greeted by friends and family members throwing confetti as they left the historical building.

Costello announced her engagement in a social media post in November 2023 where she showed off her engagement ring.

She said: “There’s so little good news in the world right now… I hope you don’t mind me sharing some of my own. I said YES.”

Costello is a regular presenter of the GB News weekend breakfast show, alongside Stephen Dixon, and also co-hosts the station’s weekly breakfast show with Eamonn Holmes.

She previously worked at the BBC World Service before she moved to the Victoria Derbyshire programme and then GB News.

