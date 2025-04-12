GB News presenter Ellie Costello weds partner Gerard Durkan in London ceremony
The 31-year-old wore a white mini dress to her wedding ceremony, held at Chelsea Old Town Hall.
GB News presenter Ellie Costello has wed her partner Gerard Durkan in a London ceremony.
The former BBC reporter, 31, wore a long-sleeved, buttoned, white mini dress to her wedding, held at Chelsea Old Town Hall on Saturday afternoon.
Her look was completed with a beaded headband and an all-white bouquet.
The couple were greeted by friends and family members throwing confetti as they left the historical building.
Costello announced her engagement in a social media post in November 2023 where she showed off her engagement ring.
She said: “There’s so little good news in the world right now… I hope you don’t mind me sharing some of my own. I said YES.”
Costello is a regular presenter of the GB News weekend breakfast show, alongside Stephen Dixon, and also co-hosts the station’s weekly breakfast show with Eamonn Holmes.
She previously worked at the BBC World Service before she moved to the Victoria Derbyshire programme and then GB News.