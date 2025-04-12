GB News presenter Ellie Costello weds partner Gerard Durkan in London ceremony

GB News presenter Ellie Costello has wed her partner Gerard Durkan in a London ceremony.

The former BBC reporter, 31, wore a long-sleeved, buttoned, white mini dress to her wedding, held at Chelsea Old Town Hall on Saturday afternoon.

Her look was completed with a beaded headband and an all-white bouquet.

News broadcaster Ellie Costello and her new husband Gerard Durkan leave Chelsea Town Hall in London following their wedding (Lucy North/PA)

The couple were greeted by friends and family members throwing confetti as they left the historical building.

Costello announced her engagement in a social media post in November 2023 where she showed off her engagement ring.

She said: “There’s so little good news in the world right now… I hope you don’t mind me sharing some of my own. I said YES.”

Costello is a regular presenter of the GB News weekend breakfast show, alongside Stephen Dixon, and also co-hosts the station’s weekly breakfast show with Eamonn Holmes.

She previously worked at the BBC World Service before she moved to the Victoria Derbyshire programme and then GB News.