Drag queen who faced ‘a lot of rejection’ impresses BGT judges with opera song

A drag queen who has faced “a lot of rejection” was awarded four yeses from the Britain’s Got Talent judges after a “fantastic” operatic performance.

Jasmin Rice, from New York City, had the crowd on their feet after they graced the stage in a gigantic blue ball gown and began to sing.

Asked why they had come onto the show, the 36-year-old said: “I was getting a lot of rejection because of how I presented myself, especially in the opera world, being feminine and being fierce is not really taken with embrace.”

Judge Alesha Dixon said their vocals were “fantastic” and Bruno Tonioli was moved to tears.

Simon Cowell told the drag queen “you have found your home” after describing the opera world as “snobby”.

Jasmin Rice received four yeses from the judges and Dixon said she “can’t wait to hear more”.

Also on the show, Papi Bucket from Taiwan played Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody using rubber chickens.

The 39-year-old received three red buzzers but still got through to the next round.

Cowell told comedian Jacob Sayer that the audience responded well to him, and the 15-year-old was also put through to the next round.

Magic act The Hacker turned the tables when he traded places with Cowell during his routine.

“It’s time for the judge to be judged,” he said before taking Cowell’s place at the judge’s table.

The judge received critique from his fellow panellists but The Hacker decided to press the coveted golden buzzer.

Elsewhere, gym owner Matthew Riddall performed a strongman routine, which involved him lifting heavy items, and a performer called Made In Vietnam received four yeses following a dance routine that made use of lasers.

Britain’s Got Talent airs on ITV1 at 7pm on Saturdays.