Danny Dyer questioned on being working class in The Assembly trailer

Actor Danny Dyer gets a grilling about claims he sent his son to private school in the trailer for ITV interview show The Assembly.

Each episode of the series will see a different celebrity face questions from a group of autistic, neurodivergent and learning disabled people, which will force them to cast aside their media training, with no topic off limits.

Being questioned are former EastEnders actor Dyer, 47, Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker, Doctor Who star David Tennant, and ex-Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall.

Danny Dyer is one of the celebrities facing questions on ITV interview show The Assembly (Ian West/PA)

In the trailer for the series an individual asks Dyer: “How working class was it to send your son to a private school?”

In early March Dyer told The Times that he and his wife Joanne Mas were debating which secondary school to send their son Arty to.

“Do we put him in Chigwell, which is an ultimate private school, or Roding Valley (a state school), where my daughters went”, he said.

Dyer, who hails from east London, often talks about his working class roots and is known for his recognisable Cockney accent.

His notable acting roles include Cockney landlord Mick Carter on British soap EastEnders and Chelsea football hooligan Tommy Johnson in 2004 film The Football Factory.

Dyer and his wife Mas have three children – Sunnie, Arty and reality star Dani, who won the fourth series of ITV dating show Love Island.

Other questions put to the celebrities in the trailer include “Do you believe in God?” and “Do you get trapped wind?”

A BBC pilot for the show received critical acclaim when it aired, with Welsh actor Michael Sheen telling The Guardian: “The Assembly’s had more response than anything I’ve ever done.”

Gary Lineker will also be questioned (Ben Whitley/PA)

The show has been adapted from French series Les Rencontres Du Papotin, which launched in 2022 on France 2.

The Assembly will be made using part of ITV’s diversity commissioning fund, launched in 2022.

The fund reserved £80 million of the content commissioning budget over the next three years to help drive change towards racial and disability equity, in whose stories get told and who gets opportunities in TV production.

The four-part series will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player later this year.