Benson Boone performs Bohemian Rhapsody with Sir Brian May at Coachella

Benson Boone surprised music fans during his set at Coachella by bringing out Sir Brian May for a rendition of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

Videos from the event show Boone, 22, donning a regal cape as he plays the piano and sings the track, which was written and performed by Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Mid-performance, Sir Brian appears on the stage to perform his guitar solo, finishing the performance to rapturous applause.

US singer Boone also treated festivalgoers to a performance of his chart-topping single Beautiful Things when he took to the Californian stage on Friday night.

Sir Brian posted a photo with Boone to his Instagram page and wrote: “Do we look happy ? !!! Gonna treasure this moment on the plane with @bensonboone – a truly golden 22 year old prodigy.

“I’m proud and happy to say we are now officially pals.”

During his set, Boone also announced his second album, American Heart, which will be released on June 20 2025.

Bohemian Rhapsody was released in 1975 and is one of the best-selling UK singles of all time.

It has also earned the extremely rare accolade of being crowned the UK’s Christmas number one twice, first in 1975 and again in 1991 when it was re-released alongside These Are The Days Of Our Lives, following Mercury’s death.

The singer died aged 45 in 1991 following health complications relating to Aids.

The Friday night headline slot at Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival was filled by Lady Gaga who recently released her seventh studio album, Mayhem, which includes the hit songs Abracadabra and Die With A Smile, featuring Bruno Mars.