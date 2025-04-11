Ncuti Gatwa to star in play about rival playwrights Shakespeare and Marlowe

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa will feature in the West End premiere of a play that re-imagines the relationship between rival playwrights Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare.

Born With Teeth, follows Marlowe, played by Gatwa, and Shakespeare, played by Killing Eve’s Edward Bluemel, who are forced together in a creative union during a time filled with conspiracy and paranoia.

Written by Liz Duffy Adams, the production is set in the winter of 1591 and sees the two playwrights meet in the backroom of a pub to duel and flirt across three secret meetings.

Ncuti Gatwa arrives for the premiere of Doctor Who at the BFI Southbank in London (Ian West/PA)

Gatwa, 32, said: “Liz Duffy Adams has written an exceptional play that is smart, dark, sexy, sharp and funny. There’s a lot to get one’s teeth into.

“This is like no version of Shakespeare and Marlowe that I’ve ever seen before, and I can’t wait for audiences to join us for the ride.”

The pair were both cast in the hit Netflix series Sex Education with Gatwa starring as Eric Effiong while Bluemel, 31, appeared as Sean Wiley, the brother to Emma Mackey’s character Maeve Wiley.

Bluemel added: “To be stepping into the shoes of a young William Shakespeare is a huge thrill for any actor and I can’t wait to get started.

“When I read Liz Duffy Adams’ script, I was instantly drawn into the high-stakes world of these two rival playwrights and the incredible, creative chemistry they share.

“There’s a real freshness and vitality to Liz’s writing that speaks directly to our world, and I can’t wait for West End audiences to experience it for the first time.”

Director Daniel Evans said: “We’re delighted that we have two incredibly charismatic actors: Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel as our Marlowe and Shakespeare, and we’re enjoying exploring the perilous political and religious climate which these two writers had to navigate.

Edward Bluemel will play Shakespeare (Yui Mok/PA)

“Shakespeare and Marlowe were born in the same year, just three months apart. They were both writing for the theatre at the time in which the piece is set (in the 1590s) but it’s true to say that Marlowe’s star was very much shining brightly whereas Shakespeare’s star was rising and that dynamic in the play – of who is going to end up on top – is very much part of the thrill.

“Shakespeare and Marlowe have to collaborate together and yet they envy each other, they admire each other and they drive each other wild.

“It should be steamy at times, a real battle of wits and brains. Audiences can expect a real wrestling match, in which we see these two incredibly talented artists coming together to fight it out.”

Some experts think that Marlowe, who wrote the famous play Doctor Faustus, contributed to Shakespeare’s Henry VI Parts I, II and III.

Last year, Gatwa starred in a re-imagined version of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance Of Being Earnest at The National Theatre.

Born With Teeth will play at Wyndham’s Theatre for an 11-week season, previewing on August 13 with a final performance on November 1.

Tickets go on sale on April 16, with priority booking from April 11.