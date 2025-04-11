Grammy nominee Shaboozey releases new single after breakthrough year

Singer Shaboozey has released a new single called Blink Twice, featuring Brit award winner Myles Smith, after a breakthrough year in which he was nominated and performed at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Shaboozey, 29, whose real name is Collins Chibueze, shot to fame after his single A Bar Song (Tipsy) reached number three in the UK singles chart last year.

He was nominated for five Grammys, including Best New Artist, Song Of The Year and Best Country Song.

The US-born singer is preparing to release a new edition of his album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going on April 25, which will feature six new songs including the latest track, and Good News, which was performed at the Grammys.

Shaboozey will perform at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, and Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in the US.

He has been making music since 2014, and has released three studio albums. He contributed the song Start A Riot to the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018.

British singer-songwriter Myles Smith won the Brit Rising Star Award at last year’s Brit Awards, where he was also nominated for three other gongs, after his song Stargazing brought him to wider public attention.