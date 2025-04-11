Graham Norton to add ‘mayhem’ to Doctor Who with Eurovision-themed episode

Irish TV host Graham Norton will join Doctor Who for an episode themed around the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 62-year-old comedian, known for commentating on the European competition along with his BBC programme, The Graham Norton Show, will feature in the second season of Ncuti Gatwa playing the Doctor.

The Interstellar Song Contest, which is the sixth episode, also features Radio 2 presenter Rylan Clark, who also serves as a commentator for the BBC’s Eurovision coverage.

Clark will play the co-host of the Interstellar Song Contest.

Graham Norton on Doctor Who (BBC/PA)

Showrunner Russell T Davies said: “There’s no song contest without the great man himself, and it was an honour to welcome Graham Norton to our studios in Cardiff.

“And it’s not just a cameo, he has a whole plot twist all to himself. This is the wildest episode of all, and we’re lucky to have Graham adding to the mayhem.”

Norton’s acting career has included him playing a very chatty upbeat priest called Noel Furlong on Channel 4 sitcom Father Ted, and appearances as himself in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

The Interstellar Song Contest episode will air on Saturday May 17, the date of the Eurovision final, which takes place this year in Switzerland.

Ncuti Gatwa and Russell T Davies (PA)

Sex Education star Gatwa’s return as the Doctor will begin on Saturday.

During the series, he will be joined by new companion, Andor actress Varada Sethu, and former Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson in the returning role of Ruby Sunday.

Guest stars of the new series include former EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, Slow Horses actors Christopher Chung and Freddie Fox, as well as Scottish actor Alan Cumming, who voices “runaway cartoon” Mr Ring-a-Ding.