Coronation Street actor Adam Hussain announces he will be leaving the cobbles

Coronation Street actor Adam Hussain has announced that he will be leaving the cobbles after five years on the soap.

Known for playing Aadi Alahan, the son of shopkeeper Dev Alahan, on the ITV soap, the departure comes after a growing number of stars have said they are leaving including Sue Cleaver, who has spent 25 years playing Eileen Grimshaw.

The Manchester actor took on the role of Aadi in April 2020 and announced on Friday in an Instagram post that he would be leaving for “new pastures”.

Sharing the news on his Instagram page, Hussain said: “I guess the secrets out now! As some of you may have heard, I will be leaving Coronation Street for new pastures.

“Over the five years I’ve spent there I have learned so much about the world and the industry and now feel I am ready to spread my wings a little. I have made friends that will last a lifetime and will surely miss such a special family!

“This isn’t a farewell for Aadi however, more like a see you later!

“I’m excited to see what the future brings! Thank you Coronation Street (and) ITV for giving me such a privilege of portraying this character for you. Until next time!”

Adam Hussain attending the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)

Hussein first appeared on the show on April 2020 alongside Tanisha Gorey, who plays his twin, Asha.

The news comes after a series of actors from the British programme announced their departure earlier this year including Cleaver and Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy Midgeley.

Colson Smith, known for portraying played Craig Tinker, also revealed his departure from the series in January, posting on his Instagram account that his time on the cobbles was coming to an end.

Smith recently opened up about leaving the series saying he “will always miss” Coronation Street, but that he is “excited” to start a new chapter in his life.

ITV announced in February that from 2026 it is set to cut down its soap schedule by an hour a week, with Coronation Street and Emmerdale to be changed to half-hour instalments.

Coronation Street currently airs for three hour-long episodes a week, while Emmerdale is four 30-minute episodes and one hour-long instalment.

From January next year, there will be a “soaps power hour” on weekdays with 30-minute Emmerdale episodes at 8pm and 30-minute Coronation Street episodes at 8.30pm, the broadcaster said.