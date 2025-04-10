Zachary Levi announces birth of first child with photographer partner

Shazam! actor Zachary Levi has announced the birth of his first child with fashion photographer Maggie Keating.

The US actor, 44, revealed that Keating was pregnant last year in December, and said in a Thursday Instagram post that their son was born on April 2.

Levi and his partner posted saying: “(Our son) Henson Ezra Levi Pugh.

“Born into our world on 04/02/25. Thank you for everyone’s continued love and prayers over the three of us. We can’t wait for you to meet our little man!”

They also shared an image of their son, being held, and wearing a top saying he is the “best thing to come out of 2025”.

Levi reprised his role as the superhero alter ego of Billy Batson in 2023 superhero blockbuster Shazam! Fury Of The Gods starring Oscar winner Dame Helen Mirren.

He previously had the starring role in the spy series Chuck and appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok as Asgardian adventurer Fandral.

Levi is also known for 2024 family movie Harold And The Purple Crayon, and Disney film Tangled.

He was previously married to Missy Peregrym, who was in supernatural series Van Helsing, and the police show FBI.