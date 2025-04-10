Traitors’ Alexander Dragonetti becomes charity supporter as fans raise £95,000

The Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti has become an official supporter of Mencap after his fans raised nearly £95,000 for the learning disability charity.

The former British diplomat inspired thousands to make donations to Mencap after sharing that he wanted to donate his potential Traitors winnings to the charity, because of the impact it had on his younger brother.

Since failing to win series three of the hit BBC psychological game show, Dragonetti has joined radio station Classic FM for a stint as a presenter.

“The money raised for Mencap by people supporting me has been nothing short of incredible and will have a huge impact on Mencap’s important work for the 1.5 million people in the UK with a learning disability,” Dragonetti said.

“As well as the fundraising, I am also passionate about raising awareness and am so excited to continue doing this.

“Being different isn’t easy and I’m proud to play a role for an organisation that breaks down barriers and improves understanding.

“People with a learning disability still face stigma and exclusion every day. I want to help Mencap increase visibility of learning disability and hope that in doing so we can promote acceptance and inclusion.”

During the series, he said his late sibling, who had global development delay and autism, used to go to summer camps set up by the organisation which supports people with learning disabilities.

In an episode where contestants discussed their reasons for wanting to win the prize on the BBC One show, Dragonetti said he would “love to put some money their way to keep it going”.

This inspired fans to donate, with supporters encouraging each other on social media.

Jon Sparkes, chief executive at Mencap, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Alexander to the Mencap family.

“He has already done so much to raise awareness of our essential work by bravely sharing his family’s story, and in doing so has opened people’s minds about learning disability.

“We’re keen to build on this tremendous support with him and work together to make society fairer for people with a learning disability.”

Series three of The Traitors, presented by Claudia Winkleman, saw project manager Jake Brown and former soldier Leanne Quigley win the prize pot of £94,600.

Dragonetti has been hosting a five-part series titled, Trust Me, It’s A Classic With Alexander Dragonetti, on Classic FM, and featured in a Red Nose Day Traitors sketch in March.

Mencap supports families and people with learning disabilities, and works on campaigns to change laws, increase representation and create better health, social care and employment opportunities.