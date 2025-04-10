Star Wars original cut to be screened for the first time in decades

The original 1977 theatrical release of Star Wars will be shown on the big screen this summer in London, marking its first public screening in decades.

The original version of the sci-fi blockbuster will be shown as part of the British Film Institute (BFI)’s Film on Film festival on June 12.

The BFI said this version of the film is rarely publicly screened since George Lucas’s produced special editions were released in the 1990s, altering some plot points and adding other CGI characters.

Today, only the updated versions are available on official streaming platforms and Blu-ray, making screenings of the film’s original cut rare.

Senior curator of fiction at the BFI National Archive, James Bell, said the festival was a “true showcase” of the national collection.

“Every print in the programme is a unique object, with its own life story, and they all bear their scars with pride,” he said.

“They put us at touching distance to the past, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience them all.

“We’re grateful for the generous support from philanthropic champions who have helped us deliver a rich and exciting programme that keeps Film on Film alive.”

Lucas’s changes to key plot points, including the addition of Jabba the Hutt and other special effects upgrades, have long divided fans.

The most controversial revision was changes to the scene where Harrison Ford’s Han Solo shoots bounty hunter Greedo dead.

In the original version, Solo shoots first. However, the 1997 re-release changed the scene to show Ford’s character responding in self-defence.

The scene underwent further edits, with other versions of the film showing the pair firing at the same time.

Among the festival’s other highlights is an original screening of the original US pilot of Twin Peaks, presented by the show’s star Kyle MacLachlan.

BFI’s Film on Film Festival will take place at BFI Southbank and BFI Imax from June 12-15.