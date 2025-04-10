Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin to star in Pride And Prejudice series on Netflix

Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden will star in a Netflix adaptation of Pride And Prejudice.

Oscar-winning actress Colman, 51, will play Mrs Bennet, the mother of Elizabeth Bennet (Corrin), who meets single, rich, and proud Mr Darcy, played by Slow Horses star Lowden.

The Crown actress Corrin, 29, said: “Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honour.

“I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.”

The six-part series will be written by Everything I Know About Love author Dolly Alderton and directed by Heartstopper’s Euros Lyn.

Alderton, 36, who also executive produces, said: “Once in a generation a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it.

“Jane Austen’s Pride And Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy, it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.

“With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride And Prejudice as their favourite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy.”

Emma Corrin plays Elizabeth Bennet (Ian West/PA)

Netflix’s Mona Qureshi said: “We are delighted to be sharing this beloved British classic with our global audience. Pride And Prejudice is the ultimate romantic comedy.

“Dolly’s fierce intelligence and enormous heart, twinned with her genuine love of the Austen novel, means she is able to bring new insights whilst celebrating all that the generations of fans hold so dear.

“The calibre of a cast led by Emma, Jack and Olivia is testament to this precious story being in the best possible hands with Euros Lyn and the team at Lookout Point at the helm.”

There have been many adaptations of Jane Austen’s classic across the years. The 2005 Joe Wright-directed film, starring Keira Knightley, marks its 20th anniversary this autumn.

In 2024 the shirt worn by Colin Firth when he strode across fields dripping wet after a swim in the lake during the TV series adaptation in 1995, sold for £20,000 at a charity auction.

Among the other adaptations is comedy horror film Pride And Prejudice And Zombies, based on Seth Grahame-Smith’s book of the same name and starring Lily James and Matt Smith.

The new series goes into production in the UK this year.