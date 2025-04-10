Mickey Rourke and Michael Fabricant up for elimination on Celebrity Big Brother

Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant and Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd have all been put up for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother.

The Wrestler actor Rourke, who was previously given a warning by Big Brother for “homophobic” comments, and soap star Shepherd, 37, received the most nominations from their fellow housemates.

Shepherd was given eight nominations while Rourke received seven, including a killer nomination from pop singer and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa.

It comes after Rourke apologised to Siwa for making comments about her sexuality, telling housemates that he would “vote the lesbian out real quick”.

During Thursday’s episode, Sir Michael, 74, said he was “more upset” about being put up for the public vote “than losing the general election”.

He told housemates: “I’m quite enjoying this… I’ll be quite sad (to go), (I’m) up against a Hollywood star and then a Corrie star. I don’t fancy my chances for remaining.”

After being comforted by Shepherd, he added: “That’s why I’m so upset because everyone seems so nice. Actually I feel more upset about this than losing the general election.”

Sir Michael lost his seat in Parliament at the last general election and was booed when he was first introduced to the Big Brother house.

Love Island star Chris Hughes earned immunity from the launch night task, while retired Olympian Daley Thompson was given immunity by Rourke, meaning the contestants were unable to vote for them.

Rourke, 72, voted for Sir Michael as “he’s involved with politics, which I don’t find very truthful and honest” and soap actress Patsy Palmer “because of the cooking”.

Sir Michael, had also put forward EastEnders star Palmer and told Big Brother: “I’m going to nominate Patsy. She asked me something about ‘why do I wear a wig?’

“And I’m not saying it is a wig actually. But what I am saying is that I found it slightly awkward being asked about it.

“I just don’t like my hair being raised. People have sensitivities and that’s my sensitivity. We’re all human – I’m more human than most.”

He said: “My hair has become a bit of a hot topic with some people, I think it’s because they wonder whether it’s my own.

“Well, it is my own. I can show you the receipts that cost a fortune. I think the most annoying thing of the Big Brother house is probably going to be me.”

The hair has become a point of contention for Sir Michael after he appeared on the reality TV show Celebrity First Dates in 2017.

Celebrity Big Brother: Live Eviction airs on Friday at 9pm on ITV1.