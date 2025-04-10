Jamie Cullum to receive Jazz FM award for ‘profound and far-reaching’ impact

Pianist Jamie Cullum is to receive the Jazz FM Impact Award for his “profound and far-reaching” effect on the genre.

The 45-year-old will be awarded the gong, which aims to celebrate visionaries who have brought jazz into the mainstream, at the 2025 Jazz FM Awards at the Koko venue in Camden, London, on April 24.

Speaking about being honoured, Cullum said: “Jazz has been a constant source of inspiration and joy in my life, and to be recognised in this way by Jazz FM – an essential radio station that has championed the genre for so long – is a real honour.

Cullum also presents a jazz show on BBC Radio 2 (Danny Lawson/PA)

“It’s a privilege to be part of such a rich and evolving musical tradition.”

Previous recipients of the Impact Award include Grammy-winner Norah Jones, guitarist and vocalist George Benson, Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle, jazz vocalist Gregory Porter, and broadcaster and pianist Jools Holland.

Speaking about the award winner, Nick Pitts, content director of Jazz FM, said: “Jamie Cullum’s impact on jazz is both profound and far-reaching.

“He’s helped elevate the genre, making it accessible and appealing to many generations, and we’re delighted to recognise his contribution with this year’s Jazz FM Impact Award.”

The 2025 Jazz FM awards will also honour US vocalist Melody Gardot with the Gold Award, celebrating her “extraordinary and sustained contributions” to the world of music.

The London awards ceremony will also see a number of other gongs awarded including UK Jazz Act Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Breakthrough Act Of The Year, with nominees including Ezra Collective, Nubya Garcia and Samara Joy.

Cullum has sold more than 10 million albums, and has achieved three UK top 40 singles and two UK top 10 albums, he is married to author and model Sophie Dahl, who is the granddaughter of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory author Roald Dahl.

He has also presents a weekly Tuesday evening jazz show on BBC Radio 2.