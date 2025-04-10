Ex-Tory MP nominates Patsy Palmer for Big Brother eviction over hair comments

Former Tory MP Michael Fabricant has nominated actress Patsy Palmer to face the first live eviction on Celebrity Big Brother after she asked him if he wears a wig.

This Friday will see the first person leaving the house after contestants put forward two housemates for a public vote.

As the housemates were revealing who they nominated, Fabricant put forward EastEnders star, Palmer, while the Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke refused to pick a name.

Fabricant told Big Brother: “I’m going to nominate Patsy. She asked me something about ‘why do I wear a wig?’

“And I’m not saying it is a wig actually. But what I am saying is that I found it slightly awkward being asked about it.

Michael Fabricant’s hair has become a talking point in the house (Jacob King/PA)

“I just don’t like my hair being raised. People have sensitivities and that’s my sensitivity. We’re all human – I’m more human than most.”

Fabricant lost his seat in Parliament at the last general election and was booed when he was first introduced to the Big Brother house.

He said: “My hair has become a bit of a hot topic with some people, I think it’s because they wonder whether it’s my own.

“Well, it is my own. I can show you the receipts that cost a fortune. I think the most annoying thing of the Big Brother house is probably going to be me.”

The hair has become a point of contention for Fabricant after he appeared on the reality TV show, Celebrity First Dates, in 2017.

One of the episodes showed his date asking him about his hair to which he replied: “It’s me, my hair is me.”

Mickey Rourke with his International Male award at the 2009 GQ Men of the Year Awards (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile Rourke told Big Brother: “I choose not to evict anyone. I refuse to do that. I will not pick two people to toss off the shelf.”

During the moment, the voice of the house reminded Rourke of the rules, which means each contestant has to nominate two housemates each week, giving full and honest reasons as to why they have been selected.

This follows after the Oscar nominee was warned by Big Brother for “homophobic” comments he made about American singer JoJo Siwa.

Siwa later used her killer nomination, which automatically puts a housemate up for eviction, to put up Rourke for elimination.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.