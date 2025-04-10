Bella Ramsey used to ‘cringe’ watching work on Game Of Thrones

Game Of Thrones star Bella Ramsey has said they used to “cringe” watching themselves on the hit TV show and was unable to view it again until recently.

The actor, 21, also known for their role as Ellie in The Last Of Us, rose to fame portraying Lyanna Mormont in the fantasy HBO series.

Speaking on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show, Ramsey said: “I’m only at a point now I can watch it (Game Of Thrones).

Bella Ramsey (Suzan Moore/PA)

“It made me cringe a bit. I found it so bizarre it was me. You do get used to it.”

Ramsey also spoke about the stunts they have done as an actor, hinting that there will be more in the upcoming season of The Last Of Us.

Ramsey said: “Second season’s a lot more (of that). It’s really fun. I have got hurt.

“I got hit in the eye by a dying clicker (a zombie-like creature in the third stage of being infected) and I got a black eye.

“Second season I got a proper bust lip (from another fight scene). I love it. I really love it. I’m very good at getting injured just enough that I can keep working and not stop.

“Horse riding I learnt for Game Of Thrones. They gave me way too much training for that. But I did train again for this season. There’s boxing, some Brazilian jiu jitsu – you can be small and take someone down.”

It was recently announced that The Last Of Us, also starring Pedro Pascal, had been renewed for a third season, ahead of its series two debut.

Bella Ramsey in London (Suzan Moore/PA)

The post-apocalyptic drama is based on the action-adventure video game franchise of the same name and was first released in the UK in January 2023.

The second season is set five years into the future from its first series, which followed Joel Miller, played by Pascal, as he reluctantly takes teenager Ellie, played by Ramsey, across the post-apocalyptic US to find her safety amid a fungal-based pandemic that turns people into zombie-like creatures.

Ramsey won the best young performer Bafta award in 2019 for their role in The Worst Witch, a CBBC drama about a school for witches, and received an Emmy nomination in 2023 for their role in The Last Of Us, but lost out to Succession’s Sarah Snook.

They also starred in series two of the BBC prison drama Time, playing Kelsey Morgan, a young, pregnant heroin addict.

The Jonathan Ross show returns on Saturday at 9.20pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.